The Corner Table podcast: Climbing the old food pyramid

What do you think about going paleo? Did you do a Whole30 January? Ever been served up an ad on Instagram for a DNA diet — whatever that means?
If you do enough dabbling around this stuff, you’ll eventually figure out that a good diet is pretty simple: fruits, veggies, whole grains and lean protein. Dairy if you’re into it. Still, the people and companies who make money off telling us what to eat really make it complicated.
This week, as part of the Wisconsin Science Festival, we’re digging into our most pressing diet questions with UW-Madison nutritionist Beth Olson, who spends her time helping families make healthy food choices. On the show, we discuss fad diets, what's new in the soon-to-be-released 2020 USDA nutritional guidelines, and how to take a healthy approach to eating for the long haul.
We are delighted to be among the many cool components of this week's Wisconsin Science Festival, which runs Oct. 15 to 18. Check out the offerings at wisconsinsicencefest.org
