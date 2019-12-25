The Corner Table podcast: Christmas cocktails
top story

The Corner Table podcast: Christmas cocktails

Miracle Pop-up Christmas Cocktails

A promotional photo from the Miracle pop-up shows a variety of this year's holiday cocktail offerings. 

 Melissa Hom

'Tis the season for stringing lights, donning over-the-top sweaters and sipping drinks that just wouldn't seem right if it weren't this time of year. We're talking eggnog, Irish coffee and mulled wine — but it doesn't stop there.

On this week's Corner Table, hosts Lindsay Christians and Chris Lay dive into holiday cocktails: the good, the bad and the nose-freezing snowball. Join them as they sample the offerings at Miracle on King, a holiday cocktail pop-up at Lucille. Afterwards, they return to the studio for a lively conversation about the drinks that put them in the holiday spirit and why you should never do shots with your family.

Wondering about that fruitcake cocktail Lindsay mentions? Read about it and get the recipe here. Watch a video of the "Whiney Madisonian" mulled wine from 2011 here (recipe is attached).

Subscribe to the Corner Table, a podcast about food and drink in Madison, on Soundcloud, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it! 

In September, The Corner Table was live at the Cap Times Idea Fest with Minnesota chef Yia Vang. Check it out! We also did a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, available here

The Cap Times Idea Fest podcasts are being released through early 2020.  Other Cap Times podcasts include opinion editor Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues. Listen to back episodes of our local government podcast Madsplainers and Cap Times Talks, as well as Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series, The Cost of Opportunity, about student loan debt. 

Recipe: The Whiney Madisonian (Mulled Wine)

Created in 2011 by Kevin Trottier at Osteria Papavero

Makes 20 servings (4 ounces each)

1 1/2 liters fruity, dry red wine (like cabernet sauvignon, merlot or zinfandel)

6 ounces Cane and Abe Rum (or brandy)

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

6 ounces fresh orange juice (about 4 oranges)

1 orange, sliced in half and into 1/4" slices

1 ounce lemon juice

8 whole cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

Dollop of honey (about 2 tablespoons)

Combine all ingredients in a large pot. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 12-15 minutes. Strain and serve warm.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics