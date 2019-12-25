The Corner Table podcast: Christmas cocktails

'Tis the season for stringing lights, donning over-the-top sweaters and sipping drinks that just wouldn't seem right if it weren't this time of year. We're talking eggnog, Irish coffee and mulled wine — but it doesn't stop there.
On this week's Corner Table, hosts Lindsay Christians and Chris Lay dive into holiday cocktails: the good, the bad and the nose-freezing snowball. Join them as they sample the offerings at Miracle on King, a holiday cocktail pop-up at Lucille. Afterwards, they return to the studio for a lively conversation about the drinks that put them in the holiday spirit and why you should never do shots with your family.
Wondering about that fruitcake cocktail Lindsay mentions? Read about it and get the recipe here. Watch a video of the "Whiney Madisonian" mulled wine from 2011 here (recipe is attached).
Subscribe to the Corner Table, a podcast about food and drink in Madison, on Soundcloud, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it!
In September, The Corner Table was live at the Cap Times Idea Fest with Minnesota chef Yia Vang. Check it out! We also did a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, available here.
The Cap Times Idea Fest podcasts are being released through early 2020. Other Cap Times podcasts include opinion editor Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues. Listen to back episodes of our local government podcast Madsplainers and Cap Times Talks, as well as Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series, The Cost of Opportunity, about student loan debt.