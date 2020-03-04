The Corner Table podcast: Championship cheesemaking
Steve Stettler of Decatur Dairy in Brodhead is a Wisconsin Certified Master Cheesemaker whose family has been in the industry for three generations.

 Courtesy of Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association

Cheesemakers from all over the world are in Madison this week for the World Championship Cheese Contest, where specific differences between this feta and that blue might come down to tenths of a point. Master cheesemaker Steve Stettler of Decatur Dairy knows this world well  he’s the third generation in his family to do this job. 

On this week’s show, Lindsay and Chris sit down with Steve to find out what’s changed since his grandfather’s cheesemaking days, how he became the first master cheesemaker with a certification in cheese curds, and how he picks which chunk of cheese to enter in a world competition.

Also on the show: How to return week-old cheese curds to peak squeakiness, and why “nothing is impossible” when it comes to making new cheeses.

