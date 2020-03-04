The Corner Table podcast: Championship cheesemaking

Cheesemakers from all over the world are in Madison this week for the World Championship Cheese Contest, where specific differences between this feta and that blue might come down to tenths of a point. Master cheesemaker Steve Stettler of Decatur Dairy knows this world well — he’s the third generation in his family to do this job.
On this week’s show, Lindsay and Chris sit down with Steve to find out what’s changed since his grandfather’s cheesemaking days, how he became the first master cheesemaker with a certification in cheese curds, and how he picks which chunk of cheese to enter in a world competition.
Also on the show: How to return week-old cheese curds to peak squeakiness, and why “nothing is impossible” when it comes to making new cheeses.
In September, The Corner Table was live at the Cap Times Idea Fest with Minnesota chef Yia Vang. Check it out! We also did a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, available here.
Subscribe to the Corner Table, a podcast about food and drink in Madison, on Soundcloud, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it!
The Cap Times Idea Fest podcasts are being released through early 2020. Other Cap Times podcasts include opinion editor Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues. Listen to back episodes of our local government podcast Madsplainers and Cap Times Talks, as well as Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series, The Cost of Opportunity, about student loan debt.