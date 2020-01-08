The Corner Table podcast: Breakfast on a bun

Five protein-packed years ago, Patrick Logterman set a goal that would consume his mornings: Eat one breakfast sandwich a week and blog about it. Today he shares his morning eats on Instagram. He came to the Cap Times studio in December to talk about his top sandwiches of 2019, how to cook a perfectly round egg and why he's just not into breakfast pizza.
Also in this episode: How to cook bacon perfectly without smoking up your house and where to get the best fast food breakfast sandwiches.
