The Corner Table podcast: Breakfast on a bun, for your quarantine

What might make your quarantine mornings less painful and more delicious? Breakfast sandwiches.
This week on The Corner Table, home chefs and fast food aficionados alike will find some inspiration as we revisit our December 2019 interview with local "breakfast sandwich influencer" Patrick Logterman.
Logterman chronicles his breakfast adventures on his blog and on Instagram as Bun Breakfast. In this interview with Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay, he spills the beans on his top sammies of 2019, offers some tips on how to cook a perfectly round egg and explained why he's just not into breakfast pizza.
Give a listen!
The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608.
For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated.
The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers!
Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!