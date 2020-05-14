The Corner Table podcast: Breakfast on a bun, for your quarantine

What might make your quarantine mornings less painful and more delicious? Breakfast sandwiches.

This week on The Corner Table, home chefs and fast food aficionados alike will find some inspiration as we revisit our December 2019 interview with local "breakfast sandwich influencer" Patrick Logterman.

Logterman chronicles his breakfast adventures on his blog and on Instagram as Bun Breakfast. In this interview with Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay, he spills the beans on his top sammies of 2019, offers some tips on how to cook a perfectly round egg and explained why he's just not into breakfast pizza.

Give a listen!