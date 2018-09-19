Every day, Dee Hunter at Rooted Curbside Compost gets emails asking about her business, the easy-as-trash-day pickup of veggie scraps, fruit peels, egg shells and coffee grounds that would otherwise go into the landfill.
Hunter has about 100 customers, but after taking over the business in early August and the end of Madison's city compost program, she sees a big opportunity to scale up. This week on the podcast, Hunter talks about why she got into composting, what the challenges have been (and still are), and why saving food scraps from landfills is an idea she hopes everyone will pile onto.
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
