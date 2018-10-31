In early October, famed French chef and author Jacques Pepin came to Madison for a 24-hour sprint of dining, photo ops and book signings.
We slipped behind the scenes to chat with the cooks who studied Pepin's "La Technique" in culinary school, resulting in this story about the visit and the benefit for Journey Mental Health. On this week's mini-episode of the podcast, we're sharing some of that audio.
The Corner Table is about to go to an every other week format. If you haven't subscribed yet, you can do so now at iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. Access its RSS feed here.
Other Cap Times podcasts include Jessie Opoien's election podcast Wedge Issues, the approachable local government podcast Madsplainers, Katelyn Ferral's student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and ongoing Cap Times Talks. Also look for audio from Idea Fest, Cap Times' annual celebration of big ideas for the state of Wisconsin.