The Corner Table podcast: Bartender to the stars ... of this podcast

Before the pandemic hit, bartender Karlin Langley was working at Sardine, mixing Sazeracs and French 75s behind their pewter bar. Lately he’s been turning that energy toward home projects. He’s making mixers and even entirely new drinks, trying stuff out where there aren’t customers to please.

Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay wanted to know what he could come up with using only ingredients that they had lying around at home. They put his skills to the test on this week's show.

Want to make the cocktails Karlin devised? Find the recipes below.

Lindsay’s Cocktail

1 1/2 ounce Amontillado sherry (Lustau Dry “Los Arcos”)

3/4 ounce gin (Death’s Door)

1/4 ounce Campari

Dash chocolate bitters

Dash cardamom bitters

Stir sherry, gin and Campari in a glass full of ice until chilled. Serve up or over ice.