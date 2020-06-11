The Corner Table podcast: Bartender to the stars ... of this podcast
top story

The Corner Table podcast: Bartender to the stars ... of this podcast

Corner Table Karlin Langley

Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay wanted to know what bartender Karlin Langley could come up with using only ingredients that they had lying around at home. Here they virtually clink glasses with the creations he devised.

 Lindsay Christians

Before the pandemic hit, bartender Karlin Langley was working at Sardine, mixing Sazeracs and French 75s behind their pewter bar. Lately he’s been turning that energy toward home projects. He’s making mixers and even entirely new drinks, trying stuff out where there aren’t customers to please.

Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay wanted to know what he could come up with using only ingredients that they had lying around at home. They put his skills to the test on this week's show. 

Want to make the cocktails Karlin devised? Find the recipes below.

Lindsay’s Cocktail

1 1/2 ounce Amontillado sherry (Lustau Dry “Los Arcos”)

3/4 ounce gin (Death’s Door)

1/4 ounce Campari

Dash chocolate bitters

Dash cardamom bitters

Stir sherry, gin and Campari in a glass full of ice until chilled. Serve up or over ice.

Chris’s Cocktail

1 1/2 ounce tequila (Espolòn Blanco)

1/2 ounce Jeppson’s Malort

1 ounce Grand Marnier

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

Dash of salt

Orange peel, for garnish

Shake all ingredients except for garnish vigorously over ice and strain into a rocks glass, also filled with ice. Cheers! 

The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608

For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated

The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers! 

Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.  

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The Corner Table podcast: Cooking class goes virtual
Food & Drink

The Corner Table podcast: Cooking class goes virtual

The Corner Table is a podcast about food and drink in Madison. This week, Lindsay and Chris talk with Mel Zastrow, a middle school teacher at Monona's MG21 charter school, about the Youtube cooking show she created to keep her students cooking during the quarantine. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Madison's favorite breakfast spots — ranked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics