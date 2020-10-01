The Corner Table podcast: At the grill with Heavy Kevy

Instagram has had a real effect on the way we interact with food, and not always for the better. During the pandemic, though, Instagram has become a hive of cooking activity. One of our favorite things to do lately is check out what “Heavy Kevy” is making for dinner.
Kevy is not a chef. He’s not a brand ambassador or social media influencer or an ad rep for anything. He’s just a dude who likes to cook and decided to start making videos about it, and they're pretty great.
We invited Kevy onto Corner Table because we wanted to know more of his story. Why does he say to salt meat like an icy sidewalk? How did he get so good at cooking outdoors? Where the heck is his accent from? This week on the podcast, we get the answers.
Follow Heavy Kevy at @heavykevy24. Curious about the guy Kevy mentions as his Instagram hero? That's Frank Prisinzano, and you can find him on Instagram here.
