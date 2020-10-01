 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Corner Table podcast: At the grill with Heavy Kevy
top story

The Corner Table podcast: At the grill with Heavy Kevy

Instagram has had a real effect on the way we interact with food, and not always for the better. During the pandemic, though, Instagram has become a hive of cooking activity. One of our favorite things to do lately is check out what “Heavy Kevy” is making for dinner

Heavy Kevy smash burger

Heavy Kevy's smash burger features carmelized onions, melted Gruyère cheese, grainy mustard, a brioche bun, and grass-fed beef from The Conscious Carnivore.

Kevy is not a chef. He’s not a brand ambassador or social media influencer or an ad rep for anything. He’s just a dude who likes to cook and decided to start making videos about it, and they're pretty great.

Heavy Kevy Veg

Heavy Kevy serves his ratatouille, made with vegetables from Raleigh's Hillside Farm, over Meadowlark Organics polenta. 

We invited Kevy onto Corner Table because we wanted to know more of his story. Why does he say to salt meat like an icy sidewalk? How did he get so good at cooking outdoors? Where the heck is his accent from? This week on the podcast, we get the answers.

Follow Heavy Kevy at @heavykevy24. Curious about the guy Kevy mentions as his Instagram hero? That's Frank Prisinzano, and you can find him on Instagram here

The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608

For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated

The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers! 

Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.  

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The Corner Table podcast: Knives out, again
Food & Drink

The Corner Table podcast: Knives out, again

The Corner Table is a podcast about food and drink in Madison. This week we're rerunning a favorite episode from earlier this year: Adam Haen's bountiful tips on how to keep your knives sharp and your fingers safe.

Watch Now: Related Video

Madison's favorite breakfast spots — ranked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics