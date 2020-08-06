The Corner Table podcast: Ahan finds a home

Back in February, Jamie Hoang and Chuckie Brown were cooking for cocktail-sipping crowds at Robin Room pop-ups, doling out mini veggie egg rolls at Femmestival and prepping to roll out a food cart for the summer. Then the pandemic changed their plans, just like everyone else’s.
On Aug. 1, Hoang and Brown opened Ahan at The Bur Oak, the cafe inside the music venue previously known as The Winnebago. They're serving takeout noodles, curry and riffs on crab rangoon inspired by Hoang's childhood. The first day was so successful that they sold out and had to close early.
This week on the podcast, Corner Table hosts Lindsay Christians and Chris Lay talk with Hoang and Brown about their Lao-inspired menu and the unexpected advantages to opening at this stage in the pandemic.
The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608.
For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated.
The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers!
Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.