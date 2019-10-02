For some Madison residents, going out to eat isn't as simple as showing up at a restaurant. It can be a process of figuring out whether the building has a wheelchair ramp, whether the noise level inside is too high for a hearing aid to work, whether the bathrooms are usable, or if it's too crowded to navigate in a mobility scooter.
Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians wrote about the issue of accessibility in restaurants for her latest cover story, "A seat at the table: Disability advocates push for better access when dining out." On today's Corner Table, she talks with Rob Thomas about what she learned from her reporting -- the work disability rights groups are doing to promote restaurant accessibility, the difficulty of getting older buildings in alignment with modern standards, and what it means for a business to signal to customers with disabilities, "You are welcome here."
