The Corner Table podcast: A recipe for change

Will Green started Mentoring Positives almost 16 years ago to help teens in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood on Madison's east side. He wanted to help them with the tools they need to be successful and, as he said, “basically be a good person.”
Participants in the program get paid to help make and market Off the Block salsa, available at Metcalfe's and Willy St. Co-op, and Off the Block pizzas, available through Christine's Kitchens.
This week on the podcast, Will talks with Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay about his pizza struggles, the inspiration he draws from his late mom, and his vision for the Darbo neighborhood as an "ethnic oasis" and a campus of opportunity.
Grab some chips and a bowl of fresh salsa, and give a listen!
