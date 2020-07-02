The Corner Table podcast: A recipe for change
top story

The Corner Table podcast: A recipe for change

PEOPLE FOOD AGRICULTURE (for Corner Table)

In 2016, students in the Mentoring Positives and PEOPLE programs developed a frozen pizza prototype to be marketed as Off the Block pizza.

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Will Green started Mentoring Positives almost 16 years ago to help teens in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood on Madison's east side. He wanted to help them with the tools they need to be successful and, as he said, “basically be a good person.”

Participants in the program get paid to help make and market Off the Block salsa, available at Metcalfe's and Willy St. Co-op, and Off the Block pizzas, available through Christine's Kitchens.

GREEN

Will Green of Mentoring Positives

This week on the podcast, Will talks with Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay about his pizza struggles, the inspiration he draws from his late mom, and his vision for the Darbo neighborhood as an "ethnic oasis" and a campus of opportunity.

Grab some chips and a bowl of fresh salsa, and give a listen!

The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608

For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated

The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers! 

Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.  

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The Corner Table podcast: Found food
Food & Drink

The Corner Table podcast: Found food

The Corner Table is a podcast about food and drink in Madison. This week, Lindsay and Chris talk with the local forager extraordinaire about what he’s most excited about finding to eat in the parkways and backyards around his new house. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Madison's favorite breakfast spots — ranked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics