Gwen Rice is a skilled baker of pies who likes to care for people in the kitchen (and maybe show off a little, too).
She's also an accomplished playwright. Her play, "A Thousand Words," was produced by Forward Theater Company and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.
This week on the podcast, Rice talks about how she will combine these two parts of her life. Jen Plants directs Rice in "Miss American Pie," a one-woman show performed in a local kitchen. Over the course of 75 minutes, Rice, as Maggie, will prepare an apple pie from scratch.
"Miss American Pie" is fiction based on fact, weaving together several storylines. One is about Virginia Dare, the mythologized "first white child" to be born in the American colonies. Virginia likely died as a toddler, but white nationalist movements have since seized on her image and made her an icon.
Rice blends that story with her own, more contemporary one. She wrote freelance food stories for the Cap Times during the 2016 election cycle and often went on assignments with a young photographer from Pakistan. How Americans connect patriotism with whiteness, as embodied by Virginia Dare and experienced by the photographer, intrigued Rice.
This weekend's production is sold out, but find out more about "Miss American Pie" and get on a waiting list to see it (or host it!) here.
