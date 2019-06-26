For our first ever live podcast recording of The Corner Table, the Cap Times was happy to welcome chef Nyanyika Banda, founder of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, to the Old Sugar Distillery last week.
Chef Nyanyika came up cooking in Madison at restaurants like North American Rotisserie, Jamerica and Jolly Bob's. She got her culinary degree at Madison College before heading to San Francisco and New York, where she was sous chef at Mission Chinese Food.
Listen to host Lindsay Christians' live chat with Banda, recorded in Old Sugar's event space, the Rickhouse. They discuss cooking tacos and ramen in the upper Midwest, the culture shock of Duluth after the city, and how Martha's Daughter went from a pop-up to a brick and mortar and back to a pop-up again.
