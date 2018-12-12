It's hard to say which is the better pairing: Cheese and wine, or the Cap Times' respective food and politics podcasts. Luckily, you get both on this very special holiday crossover episode of the Corner Table and Wedge Issues.
Political reporter and Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien has made a point of asking candidates for state political office about their favorite Wisconsin cheeses. For this holiday special, she brought in samples of the cheeses into the studio to share over some Champagne with Corner Table host Lindsay Christians and wine aficionado Bob Hemauer.
If you want to recreate the fun at home, here are the cheeses we ate:
- Colby from Widmer's Cheese Cellars (Theresa, Wisconsin)
- Natural Valley Goat Muenster from Pasture Pride Cheese (Cashton, Wisconsin)
- Tallgrass Reserve from Landmark Creamery (Belleville, Wisconsin)
- 10-Year Aged Cheddar from Hook's Cheese Company (Mineral Point, Wisconsin)
- 15-Year Aged Cheddar from Hook's Cheese Company (Mineral Point, Wisconsin)
- Brewster House Plum Wine Spreadable Cheese from Shullsburg Creamery (Shullsburg, Wisconsin)
- Capital Mutiny IPA Beer Cheese Spread from Merkts (Little Chute, Wisconsin)
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
Wedge issues is likewise on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
Other Cap Times podcasts include the local government podcast Madsplainers, Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series The Cost of Opportunity about student loan debt and ongoing Cap Times Talks.