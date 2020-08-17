Tech trouble: Restaurants add QR codes, online ordering and cost

When new owners took over the Mediterranean Cafe in mid-March, they had to work quickly to set up a website, apps and delivery services in order to keep the restaurant afloat amid the pandemic. The restaurant was previously very old school, accepting only cash payments and having very little online presence.

“There was little to no technology involved in the operation of the business,” said Yina Xia, a manager and administrator at the cafe.

The combination of a change in ownership and the pandemic brought new technology into play for the restaurant, which now uses Square for mobile payments and offers delivery through third party services like Grubhub and EatStreet. Xia said that the services’ commissions (typically 12-30%) take a toll on the business.

While services like third-party delivery, online ordering, mobile payment and apps, as well as improved sanitation methods, have allowed restaurants to stay in business during the pandemic, these can be costly for small, local establishments. Many restaurants have added new technology, while others have intentionally not changed.