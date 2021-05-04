Tea, herbs and healing blend in Rude Brew Kombucha

Rude’s flavors are infused with Wisconsin grown fruit and herbs. Rude grows many of the herbs herself and sources the rest from farmers across the state. She hopes to have her own fruit farm someday.

'Something that speaks to my soul'

When Rude was in college studying counseling and case management, she would often visit her parents up north and bring them her kombucha. Her parents, she said, became addicted to opiates and struggled with substance abuse. She tried to get them to drink it.

“We would joke a little bit,” Rude said. “My dad would say, ‘Let’s start a business and call it Rude Kombucha.’”

In 2016, Rude’s dad died of a heart attack exacerbated by drug use. The next year Rude decided to leave graduate school. She wanted “to do something I’m more passionate about ... something that speaks to my soul more.”

“I decided on a whim to open up Rude Brew and just do it,” Rude said. “It kind of helped to cope with grief.”

Last year, Rude’s mom died from malnutrition resulting from drug and alcohol abuse. Rude said the last few years have been challenging.