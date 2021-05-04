Tea, herbs and healing blend in Rude Brew Kombucha

Lacy Rude started her kombucha business four years ago because it spoke to her soul — and helped her cope with grief.
The name Rude Brew Kombucha started as a joke between Rude and her late father. Rude grew up watching him make kombucha.
“He would tell me all the benefits,” Rude said. “I wouldn’t drink it when I was a kid but I would help him make it.”
As she got older, Rude tried kombucha and found she actually liked it. She started brewing her own and flavoring it with items she grew in her garden. She shared her brew with friends and family who raved about the drink.
Madison has several small scale kombucha makers, but it’s still not widely consumed. Kombucha is made of tea, sugar and filtered water, plus an added culture, what Rude calls “a yeasty, gelatinous blob of bacteria that’s good for your body.” This is a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeasts, or SCOBY. It’s also referred to as a mother because it creates the kombucha. Rude feeds it with sugar to keep it growing.
Rude’s flavors are infused with Wisconsin grown fruit and herbs. Rude grows many of the herbs herself and sources the rest from farmers across the state. She hopes to have her own fruit farm someday.
'Something that speaks to my soul'
When Rude was in college studying counseling and case management, she would often visit her parents up north and bring them her kombucha. Her parents, she said, became addicted to opiates and struggled with substance abuse. She tried to get them to drink it.
“We would joke a little bit,” Rude said. “My dad would say, ‘Let’s start a business and call it Rude Kombucha.’”
In 2016, Rude’s dad died of a heart attack exacerbated by drug use. The next year Rude decided to leave graduate school. She wanted “to do something I’m more passionate about ... something that speaks to my soul more.”
“I decided on a whim to open up Rude Brew and just do it,” Rude said. “It kind of helped to cope with grief.”
Last year, Rude’s mom died from malnutrition resulting from drug and alcohol abuse. Rude said the last few years have been challenging.
“They were both creative, caring and loving people before addiction got a hold of them,” she said. “In addition to a love of kombucha and gardening, they taught me so many important things that I will cherish for the rest of my life. They inspire me to express myself and pursue my goals.”
Herbs and berries
Rude Brew Kombucha comes in a variety of flavors, like strawberry rhubarb, blueberry basil, ginger pear, grapefruit rosemary and sarsaparilla. Rude also sells seasonal flavors like cranberry/concord grape and elderberry/cherry.
Her hemp-infused brews may be made with hops, cold brew coffee or strawberry/kiwi. She makes a “buds & petals” kombucha, a favorite, with organic herbs and flowers she grows. She recently released a line of honey jun kombuchas made with green tea and honey. These come in three flavors: lemon cayenne, cherry vanilla, and lavender lemongrass.
Rude Brew Kombucha is sold at grocery stores around town, including the Willy Street Co-op Hy-Vee, Woodman’s and the east side food hub Christine's Kitchens. 12-ounce bottles cost $3-$4.
On Rude’s website, she sells kombucha by the case and by subscription, community supported agriculture-style. Early in the pandemic she began offering weekly, contactless home and office delivery in the Madison area. It’s taken off and has helped her get in touch with her neighbors, she said.
“It’s just really cool to be able to do something that you dream about doing and people respond so well,” Rude said.
Rude produces her kombucha out of FEED Kitchens on Madison’s north side. She hopes to get her own space someday.
“I’m working on that and trying to get this honey kombucha out to everybody because it’s so beautiful. It’s this wonderful product,” she said. “This is the biggest passion I’ve ever had in my life. My soul is poured into this. I don’t plan on stopping.”
