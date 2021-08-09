Tasting the Wisconsin State Fair, from Pink Squirrels to bacon-cinnamon curds

The Wisconsin State Fair was canceled in 2020 for obvious reasons. That gave vendors an extra year to come up with weird foods for 2021.

They used the time wisely. On a trip to the state fairgrounds in West Allis last Friday along with visual journalist Ruthie Hauge and my extremely skeptical daughter, we felt the offerings were especially bizarre.

In any other year, poutine tacos would have been a must-try for me, if only because they salute both our northern and southern border pals simultaneously. This year, I didn’t have the time or appetite to try them. There was just too much else to eat.

Here’s a document of the good, the bad and the weird I ate that day. If you are heading out to the fair, running through Sunday, Aug. 15, let me know what you tried.

Doughnut buns, sweet curds

My first stop was the Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill for the “Glazy Boy,” which won the 2021 Sporkies competition at the fair. The Glazy Boy features two glazed doughnuts as the “bun,” encasing pork loin, fontina cheese, raspberry mustard and pickled jalapeños.