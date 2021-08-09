Tasting the Wisconsin State Fair, from Pink Squirrels to bacon-cinnamon curds

The Wisconsin State Fair was canceled in 2020 for obvious reasons. That gave vendors an extra year to come up with weird foods for 2021.
They used the time wisely. On a trip to the state fairgrounds in West Allis last Friday along with visual journalist Ruthie Hauge and my extremely skeptical daughter, we felt the offerings were especially bizarre.
In any other year, poutine tacos would have been a must-try for me, if only because they salute both our northern and southern border pals simultaneously. This year, I didn’t have the time or appetite to try them. There was just too much else to eat.
Here’s a document of the good, the bad and the weird I ate that day. If you are heading out to the fair, running through Sunday, Aug. 15, let me know what you tried.
Doughnut buns, sweet curds
My first stop was the Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill for the “Glazy Boy,” which won the 2021 Sporkies competition at the fair. The Glazy Boy features two glazed doughnuts as the “bun,” encasing pork loin, fontina cheese, raspberry mustard and pickled jalapeños.
This was just too good. The sweetness of the doughnut perfectly balanced the savory pork loin, with heat from the jalapeños adding a little extra kick. I had vowed to pace myself and only eat a few bites of everything, but before I knew it I had eaten almost the whole thing.
I had been at the state fair only a half hour and I was already getting full. Rookie mistake.
Next up were Cinnamon Roll and Bacon Cheese Curds at Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery. These were deep fried cheese curds rolled in cinnamon sugar, covered with cream cheese and bacon crumbles.
The guy sitting next to me agreed that the elements seemed to be at war with each other — it was trying to be an appetizer and a dessert simultaneously, not succeeding at either. It didn’t help that the cheese center was unusually chewy. This time, stopping halfway through was not a problem.
Stick it out
I hadn’t really planned on trying the Polish Puppies on a Stick at Saz’s Taste of Wisconsin, but we happened to be at that end of the park and decided to give them a shot. The Puppies were essentially the ingredients of a Polish dog: jalapeño sausage, onions, sauerkraut and cheddar cheese, ground up and deep fried into three hush puppies. The ingredients work well together on a bun, so it’s not surprising that they combine well inside a deep-fried orb. (It’s technically “on a stick,” but the stick is far too flimsy to support the three balls.)
My last stop was the Water Street Brewery for a supper club double feature of deep fried Wisconsin fish fry and a deep fried Pink Squirrel. At first, the fish fry didn’t sound like much. All fish fry fish is deep fried, right? Ah, but here, inside the crispy breading here was an entire Friday night spread: cod, french fries and German coleslaw.
Yep, it was weird, especially having chilled coleslaw at the center of a mass of warm whitefish. It’s more like an art installation project than a meal, a feat of culinary engineering rather than something to consume.
But the deep fried Pink Squirrel? Fantastic. Much like the deep fried Old Fashioned I had at Summerfest a few years back, this was an attempt to create a dessert out of the flavors of a beloved supper club cocktail. In this case, it was a slice of cherry vanilla almond cheesecake, deep fried and covered with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry on top. The warm crust and the chilled cheesecake center were a match made in Up North heaven.
Reader, even though I was already full of doughnuts, pork loins, cheese curds and fish fry, I ate every bite. So if you’re going to the Wisconsin State Fair, I recommend the Glazy Boy as your entrée with a slice of deep fried Pink Squirrel for dessert. You won’t regret it.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.