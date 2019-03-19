Lots of places these days have “Instagram walls.” Tangent, the latest restaurant in the growing Vintage group, has an Instagram floor.
Look down as you come through the door off East Washington Avenue and you’ll see them, Moroccan-style tiles in a variety of quilt-like patterns. Each cluster of three or four is set off by lines of circular tiles, glazed orange, rust and the light greenish-blue you might see on the side of a pool.
They’re lovely, even if they send mixed messages about the restaurant inside.
The owners of 17-year-old Vintage Brewing Company wanted to do something different with Tangent, already a hotspot for pre-Sylvee crowds. It’s the team’s second project to open in the space of a year, following a new brewery and restaurant in Sauk City overlooking the Wisconsin River.
Most of the beer on Tangent’s 36 lines is brewed in Sauk, including Vintage brews and a new line just for Tangent. As manager Giles Hieptas explained, Vintage brews aim to be “solid examples of classic styles.” With the new Tangent line, brewmaster Scott Manning can play around with flavors like coconut cheesecake (fun, if a little reminiscent of sunscreen), elderberry cinnamon (in a gose) and a mango IPA.
That sense of play carries through to the menu but in translation, someone fell off the merry-go-round. To mix a metaphor, the disconnect between Tangent’s elegant design and the muddle coming out of the kitchen feels as jarring as an amateur keytar solo in an orchestra hall.
Located a block away from Breese Stevens Field, Tangent installed several flat screens for sports fans. It has a maximum capacity of 400 people, even before the patio opens this summer, and during the day the bar area is full of natural light.
Brittany Kraemer is the co-founder of Vintage Brewing Company on University Avenue with her husband, Trent, and several other partners. For Tangent’s look, she collaborated with Michelle Schildgen, an interior designer who now works for Strang on the floors above Tangent.
Inspired by “ruin bars” in Budapest, the two found mismatched lamps for the main bar and art deco wallpaper that looks like turquoise geodes for a semi-private space that faces the Capitol.
A cabinet of curiosities rises behind the host stand. Among chandeliers in the dining room, sculpted metal coils started their lives as beer barrel staves.
The most eye-catching design spans the back wall in the bar, where David Gutkowski from Rockwell Tattoo painted a dark-haired woman looking over her shoulder. Behind one ear is a magenta chrysanthemum, and in her hand she clutches a snake.
“He asked, 'Do you want a proof?'” Kraemer said. “I said no, just surprise me!”
Like the décor, Tangent’s beer list is full of surprises. There are barrel-aged strong ales and a Scotch ale with dark roast coffee ($6/16 ounces) that’s both rich and bright. Tangent makes a “hazy IPA thingy” called Smirk ($5.50/16 ounces) and a vanilla milkshake porter ($6/16 ounces).
An un-hopped, slightly sweet and lightly sour ale called a gruit ($6/16 ounces) is lively and juicy. As the Snowflake 2019 release, once it runs out they’ll never make it again.
Even Tangent staff was somewhat vague on the menu concept. Head chef Nick Szombatfalvy, recently of Craftsman Table & Tap in Middleton, said the idea was to “start with something people recognize, like a Dorito or a chicken strip” and “try to branch out as far from that was we possibly can.”
“The original concept that I was given was ‘no rules,’ which for any chef is a dream to hear, but it also creates challenges,” Szombatfalvy said. “Not having clear direction can give you a muddled area where you don’t really know where you’re landing.”
About three months in, Tangent still seems to be figuring that out. At some restaurants you think, well, with a couple edits, better sourcing and/or sharper eyes between kitchen and tables, this could be pretty good. That’s not this place.
Tangent needs to wipe the whiteboard clean. Start over. Shred the menus, upgrade ingredients, and simplify. Along the way, make the dinnerware match the décor, instead of metal prep bowls and aluminum cafe trays beneath those beautiful chandeliers.
As it stands, Tangent’s menu is overcomplicated and underdeveloped. Dishes dally in “unusual” elements like beef fat (tallow) and beef heart, smoked paprika oil and pickled pear, all of which appear and reappear in various guises.
There’s harissa in the hummus and miso in the aioli. Everything is a little too much, like the guy who shows up at your office with flowers when you’ve been dating less than a week.
The only things I’d voluntarily order again were the simplest. A side of California mixed greens tossed with vinaigrette was nice. Frites, $8, were fine, served skin-on and tavern-style, crispy but not too salty. I couldn’t say the same for another salad ($6), this one tossed with capers (salt), parmesan (salt) and bacon (more salt).
Beef heart ($13) for “Asian beef lettuce wraps” was seared nicely rare — so far, so good — but, ironically, sorely in need of salt. Every fourth grain or so of the white rice underneath was hard as a rock.
Some things, like Dorito-breaded chicken tenders ($9), look like emissaries from Flavortown. If your kids are obsessed with crab rangoon, you’ll all be mildly amused by the “phried pepper poppers” ($9), roasted pepper cream cheese in fried wontons. They may not be better than crab rangoon, but they are different, I suppose.
Other things were just odd. At $11-$14 for a hummus plate, there’s no reason to skimp so much on the hummus itself, let alone let the chickpeas get soggy or cook the lamb “lollipops” so unevenly. Half of ours were rare, the other half medium-plus. At least they had salt.
If it had come with the cilantro lime crema listed on the menu, a $13 burrito with pork belly would have been heavy drunk food, but it would have had a flavor besides fat. The bottom bun on the smoked crab “roll” ($14.25) had texture hot dog eating contestants like, because with a little water the bread squishes into a ball.
The bread at Tangent is dropped off twice a week from Alpha Baking Company in Chicago. There are at least three bakeries within a stone’s throw that do it better. Local sourcing may be expensive, but if the goal is to save money, better to leave the bread off than serve this dry, flavorless stuff.
Tangent wisely streamlined its lunches for the office crowd in the building above, with quick sandwiches and sides in various combinations for $10. A tuna salad was mostly mayonnaise and brought back strong memories of the hospital cafeteria where I’d go with my nurse mom as a kid. The Tangent burger looked complicated, with bacon chutney and marrow aioli in the mix, but it tasted mostly like a basic smashburger. At lunch it costs $10; at dinner it’s $15.
Beer is a better bet than cocktails, although the bar does make a tasty Jack Rose ($11), well-rounded with apple brandy, grenadine and whatever “premium” lemon juice is.
Maple syrup dominated a tiny Old Fashioned ($12), and State Line gin completely disappeared in a cocktail that tasted and looked like pink lemonade (As An Aside, $11). There are so many missed opportunities to highlight quality spirits. And any cocktail program worth its shakers has to serve better ice than this.
Tangent’s doing a few things right. Servers and bartenders were friendly and attentive, if prone to vague guesses about the odd ingredients and preparations. Timing was quick, particularly at lunch, which the Google employees on the floors above should appreciate.
Tangent has a prime location, thoughtful aesthetics and a creative tap list. If the food program can fit with these as neatly as those tiles on the floor, it could be a real success.