Takeout tonight? New databases compile which restaurants are still cooking

“It becomes a labor of love to keep it maintained,” he said. “I’ve landed at, ‘Perfect is the enemy of good enough.’ I want at least a reference to get folks going.”

Barger has not asked restaurant owners to pay to be listed or solicited advertisements. He won’t adjust positioning on page based on ads (a frequent restaurant complaint with sites like Yelp).

Barger did ask for support for his website, which costs $16/month to maintain, but clarified that it would be only to cover that small cost. He’s “not looking to retire on it — it just felt like the right thing to do.”

“I have no plan to make money off this,” Simmons said, noting that her family has owned a small business, a jewelry store, in the Detroit area since the 1920s. “At the end of the day it’s not about me at all, it’s just a way I could help. There’s a lot of people hopefully this can help.”

For restaurants like Rinku Badwal’s Taste of India, what dishes are available, and how, can change quickly. Delivery services have been overwhelmed and unresponsive, he said, which complicates things further if a restaurant needs to close for awhile.