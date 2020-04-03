Takeout tonight? New databases compile which restaurants are still cooking

Taste of India owner Rinku Badwal began working in his family’s restaurants when he was 13 years old. What’s happening now with the spread of COVID-19 is “like movie stuff, you know, not real life,” he said.
Badwal has been helping his dad, Devinder Singh Badwal, navigate the new normal at Haveli Restaurant in Fitchburg. Theirs is a restaurant family: a cousin owns a third spot, Maharana Indian Restaurant, near the (currently closed) East Towne Mall. They are all taking things day by day.
“My dad’s not tech savvy at all,” Rinku Badwal said. “When we find information, I talk to my dad about it. I try to do as much as I can.”
Making the shift from dine-in to delivery requires a certain level of digital literacy, as restaurants adjust hours, change menus and work to remind people hunkered down at home that the curry is still simmering.
Several folks outside the industry have launched databases of which restaurants are open. Megan Simmons, a local architect, estimated that she spent 50 hours the first week and another 30 hours this week working on hers (bit.ly/support-local-restaurants-MSN).
“It’s a fun evening project,” said Simmons, whose day job at Flad Architects has her designing and planning higher education learning spaces. She built the database using Microsoft’s Power BI, which is designed for business analytics and “doesn’t work great on phones.”
“It’s not the most beautiful data visualization, but it’s effective and I think that’s what’s been helpful,” Simmons said. “It’s been a lot, but it feels good to help. It’s an opportunity to use my skills to give back.”
Simmons Dane County database currently includes 178 restaurants, from 1847 at the Stamm House and Alchemy Café to Vintage Brewing Company and Working Draft. There are links and specials, like meal kit bundles at Longtable Beer Café, Friday night brisket at Manna Café, a “wine and cheese party to go” from Grape Water Wine Bar in Middleton and family taco packs from Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace.
Anyone can submit restaurant information using a form in Google Docs, including their own recommendations. Someone thinks you should order the loaded veggie spring rolls at Tavernakaya, dumplings in Jhoi sauce at The Globe, and an “everything croissant” at Grace Coffee Company.
“It was really fun to do the initial research on deals around town,” Simmons said. “But it was hard to maintain and keep up with day to day.
“There’s been a lot of input from the community, like — ‘Oh, this is our favorite place on this side of town, you should check it out and add it.’ Or, ‘Oh, they aren’t doing takeout anymore or they opened options for delivery or are closing temporarily.”
Crowd-sourcing that information and double-checking on websites can take six to eight hours a night. Simmons had to learn quickly what information was most helpful for searching. She hopes to keep her list “as accurate and interactive as possible.”
“It takes a village,” Simmons said. “Getting regular community input and feedback has been a game changer to keep up with the pulse of the Madison food and drink scene.”
Simmons started her project from a Google Doc she already maintained with favorite spots like Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Giant Jones Brewing Company and Señor Machetes, a Mexican restaurant downtown. On her database, there’s an asterisk (*) next to her faves.
“I’m not trying to keep it fully anonymous, but I didn’t put my name on it,” she said. “It’s been fun to see on the Google forms, the thank you’s from people who contributed and helped. It’s been exciting that people felt compelled to contribute even though they don’t know where this is going.”
Kelli Kerkman started a database in the early days of closures and shifts to takeout, focusing mostly on Milwaukee spots. Local news organizations began posting their own lists, so she said she checks it periodically now.
A Verona man, Jamie Barger, launched a site called “Keep Calm and Carry Out Madison.” Barger posted his link on Reddit and has also been crowd-sourcing information. He gets about 10 to 70 submissions a day, and estimates that 10% of requests are from restaurant owners.
“I usually get requests during the day and after dinner I sit down and update the site,” he said. “Most days are the neighborhood of 20 a day.”
Barger said he has about 250 restaurants on the site, which makes it impossible to keep things updated in real time. His primary job is with Thermo Fisher Scientific.
“It becomes a labor of love to keep it maintained,” he said. “I’ve landed at, ‘Perfect is the enemy of good enough.’ I want at least a reference to get folks going.”
Barger has not asked restaurant owners to pay to be listed or solicited advertisements. He won’t adjust positioning on page based on ads (a frequent restaurant complaint with sites like Yelp).
Barger did ask for support for his website, which costs $16/month to maintain, but clarified that it would be only to cover that small cost. He’s “not looking to retire on it — it just felt like the right thing to do.”
“I have no plan to make money off this,” Simmons said, noting that her family has owned a small business, a jewelry store, in the Detroit area since the 1920s. “At the end of the day it’s not about me at all, it’s just a way I could help. There’s a lot of people hopefully this can help.”
For restaurants like Rinku Badwal’s Taste of India, what dishes are available, and how, can change quickly. Delivery services have been overwhelmed and unresponsive, he said, which complicates things further if a restaurant needs to close for awhile.
“We used to do a lot of takeout but we never wanted to do delivery,” he said. “They charge a lot of fees. But what can you do? Now people don’t want to leave their houses.”
Taste of India is about to close for two and a half weeks to give staff a break. Haveli is staying open, Badwal said. He and his family members are calling each other constantly.
“We’re doing everything in our power to make it as safe as we can,” he said. “We listen to the news every day to find out what we can do, can’t do. The rules are changing every day.”
