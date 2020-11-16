Take a Thanksgiving turkey to-go from a Madison restaurant

Dave Heide’s Fitchburg Cajun-style restaurant has three options this holiday. Option one: Get a “ready to heat” meal for one to six people ($40-$180) that includes all the fixings — mac and cheese, roasted sweet potatoes, homemade cornbread, tarragon and thyme stuffing, and more. Option two: Cook your own Nami Moon Farms turkey, already brined and spatchocked (backbone removed), plus all the sides ($120-$240). Option three: Pay it forward! Liliana’s is donating Thanksgiving dinners to food insecure families.

If you’re more of a ham person than a turkey lover, the Wisconsin Union makes a gingersnap mustard-glazed ham as part of its Thanksgiving to-go meals. In addition to the usual bourbon-roasted turkey and familiar sides (mashed sweet potatoes with marshmallows, sage stuffing, cranberry orange relish) there are lots of vegetarian options. On offer this year is a butternut squash lasagna, rainbow carrots, and herbed green beans. Meals start at $14 per person, with a family-size order beginning at $145 for a family of six. Place orders through Nov. 20 and pick up Nov. 25 in Tripp Commons in Memorial Union or curbside at the west entrance to Memorial Union on North Park Street.