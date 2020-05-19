Supporting local restaurants safely during pandemic

On Monday, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued "Forward Dane," a plan for the phased reopening of Dane County. Under phase one of the plan, businesses including restaurants, will be able to open at up to 25% capacity, expanding to 50% under phase two and 75% under phase three.

‘Best practices’

For the most part, it’s up to individual restaurant owners to decide how to operate their takeout and delivery operations.

"We have public health guidance or best practices. Those are not required by the orders," Koenig said. "They're just highly encouraged by public health to incorporate additional precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Takeout customers such as Wiedenhoeft have seen the differences in how restaurants are dealing with the threat from COVID-19. He singled out Beef Butter BBQ, 3001 N. Sherman Ave., for having an exemplary system in place.

"You call in your order and you can pay online or on the phone. Then you pull into one of their numbered spots and call and tell them what number you pulled into," he said. "It’s efficient and they did it quite quickly."