Supper clubs add special touches to recreate atmosphere at home

Becoming a regular at a restaurant can feel like a badge of honor. At a supper club, it’s like gaining another family.
The classic Midwestern establishment — home of the relish tray, old fashioneds and ice-cream drinks, and the best fish fry in town — is centered on community. When restaurants were barred from welcoming patrons per pandemic-related restrictions, supper clubs were hit especially hard.
Several Madison-area supper clubs decided to take extra measures to ensure their customers got the full experience, even when they could not dine in-house.
Avenue Club
During months of separation, staff at the Avenue Club found innovative ways to connect with their regulars. When taking call-in orders, staff often stayed on the phone an extra few minutes to chat with people they recognized, said manager Tom Ray.
“I know that was a bright spot for our staff,” he said. “Regardless of how busy they were, they at least got a little bit of phone time with them to catch up and see how they're doing and make sure everyone is staying safe.”
“We definitely saw an outpouring of support from our regular customers,” Ray added. “They were doing everything they could to support us ... so we did everything we could in order to create the experience that they were used to in the Avenue at their house.”
The Avenue Club serves typical supper club fare: steaks, burgers and meatloaf, with a few nontraditional items like a German pretzel with honey mustard and beer cheese dipping sauces ($6.99) and a quinoa salad featuring avocado, toasted almonds and a citrus vinaigrette ($10.99).
Fish fry ($16.99) is another crowd favorite, said Ray, who attributes its recent popularity to the fact that “people have a really hard time recreating it at home.” People tend to order the dishes that made them feel like they were dining at the Avenue Club.
Customers don’t even have to forgo the quintessential supper club old fashioned, with the Avenue Club’s canned carryout version ($5).
Tornado Steakhouse
Tornado Steakhouse’s take on the old fashioned comes in a kit ($6.50) featuring everything needed — a miniature bottle of brandy, bitters, 7UP, an orange slice and a cherry.
In the interest of simplicity, the restaurant opted to scale back menu options for takeout. At first, they only offered a strip steak ($38), filet ($34) and sirloin ($22). Then they got so many requests for the 28-ounce bone-in ribeye ($54) that they added it back within a week.
Round out the meal with a classic wedge salad ($8) and Tornado’s “iconic” hash browns ($5). The former, topped with blue cheese dressing, is a refreshing accompaniment to a perfectly cooked steak. The hash brown, a welcome change from a regular baked potato, is comfort food at its finest — piping hot and salty with a thick, crispy top.
Supper clubs are known and loved for being old school, meaning the transition to online ordering and coordinating curbside pickup wasn’t always an easy one. Getting a takeout and delivery system up and running was “basically like starting another restaurant,” said owner Tom Doane.
To further engage customers, Doane revamped the online menu with fresh pictures that he thought represented the atmosphere of the restaurant.
“I really wanted to show the richness of the environment,” he said, noting his excitement to be open again and “have people coming in the door.”
“You can't get that from a box of food that you're eating in your kitchen.”
Toby’s Supper Club
Roxanne Peterson has owned Toby’s for so long — over 50 years — that the club is on its second generation of regulars.
“A lot of our regulars have been coming since they were little kids with their parents, so it’s been a long-going generational process,” said Kelly Gill, Peterson’s daughter and manager at Toby’s.
Though the past months have been difficult for devoted customers who “wanted to come in and say hi,” Gill said customers stayed loyal and found new ways to foster community. One group ordered carry-out every Friday to eat outside the restaurant in their parked cars.
Staff at Toby’s tried to make customers’ takeout experiences as close as possible to dining at the restaurant. Diners were always greeted with a fresh cut relish tray and a basket of rolls, breadsticks and house cinnamon rolls when they’re seated. Now, each takeout order comes with those in to-go form, from the fresh veggies to the frosted cinnamon roll.
Toby’s was “trying to bring the experience from our table to their table at home,” Gill said.
As the club navigates the transition back to in-house dining, Peterson, who has also been a nurse for decades, is adamant about precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. All front-of-house staff wear either masks or shields. New hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the dining room and customers are urged by a sign on the front door to wear face coverings.
The dishes at Toby’s have stayed simple and straightforward, with no substitutions if something goes out of stock. That’s why dishes like the lake perch ($18.95) and grilled shrimp with garlic pesto ($22.95) are highly sought after — they’re not always available.
Until late June, the restaurant had been out of lake perch since the previous summer. When Gill posted to the club’s Facebook page about getting it back on the menu, a rush of people immediately came in to get theirs.
Per phase two of the Forward Dane plan, Toby’s has reopened for in-house dining at 50% of capacity. Gill said customers are excited to return for the key lime pie martini ($7), a Toby’s specialty dreamed up by a former employee.
Though the exact recipe is top secret, the cream-based drink is rich and frothy with a heavy dose of citrus and coconut. It arrives in a frosty cocktail shaker with a chilled martini glass and an extra slice of lime for garnish. The flavor was indistinguishable from a slice of pie, leaning more towards ice cream drink than classic cocktail. It could easily stand alone as a refreshing dessert to welcome a person back.
