Supper clubs add special touches to recreate atmosphere at home

Becoming a regular at a restaurant can feel like a badge of honor. At a supper club, it’s like gaining another family.

The classic Midwestern establishment — home of the relish tray, old fashioneds and ice-cream drinks, and the best fish fry in town — is centered on community. When restaurants were barred from welcoming patrons per pandemic-related restrictions, supper clubs were hit especially hard.

Several Madison-area supper clubs decided to take extra measures to ensure their customers got the full experience, even when they could not dine in-house.

Avenue Club

During months of separation, staff at the Avenue Club found innovative ways to connect with their regulars. When taking call-in orders, staff often stayed on the phone an extra few minutes to chat with people they recognized, said manager Tom Ray.

“I know that was a bright spot for our staff,” he said. “Regardless of how busy they were, they at least got a little bit of phone time with them to catch up and see how they're doing and make sure everyone is staying safe.”