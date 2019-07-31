3717 S. Dutch Mill Road
(608) 222-6913
Some people insist a supper club should be rural. I would argue that Madison has at least five, including Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club on the north side, Smoky’s Club on the west side and Tornado Steakhouse downtown. Quivey’s Grove and The Wonder Bar are open to discussion.
Toby’s, near McFarland, is a personal favorite of mine. I’ve recommended it to friends since I reviewed it a few years ago. I’m delighted both by the food — specifically the fried perch and hashbrowns with American cheese on top — and the ambience. How do the servers find first-timers in that mad fish fry crowd on Friday nights? I’m still impressed.
Roxanne Peterson took over Toby’s from her parents in 1991 and now runs the club with the help of her family, including her kids and grandkids. She said “supper clubs are the talk” now.
“We had a younger couple who had graduated and were moving to the state of Washington,” Peterson said. “They had a bus, dressed up in clothes from the ’50s and did a supper club tour around Madison. They started at the Avenue for appetizers, went to the Esquire, came to Toby’s for dinner and ended up downtown at the Tornado room.”
Toby’s has kept an old school look. Over the years, Peterson put in new carpeting, flooring and new window treatments, but she kept the old paneling. The interior almost looks like it could be the 1960s, though the clientele doesn’t act like it. Few people stay for after-dinner drinks these days.
“It’s a fashion, a fad kind of,” Peterson said of the recent uptick in supper club interest. “But it has brought younger people out to this type of restaurant. For years it was just the older people.”
449 Grand Canyon Drive
(608) 833-7337
I heard about Delaney’s first from former Wisconsin State Journal restaurant writer Chris Martell, who expressed her love for the 46-year-old restaurant frequently during her tenure. In 1994, she called it “one of Madison’s best steakhouses.” In 2006, she wrote, “the bar is one of the city’s best, spacious and open with comfortable seating.” I think I last saw her there on her birthday.
Delaney’s lives on the steakhouse end of the supper club spectrum. The Old Fashioneds are legit, as are the Manhattans, and it specializes in upper Midwestern comfort food. Owner Dan Delaney calls Delaney’s “a high class tavern,” and Ron Faiola put the restaurant in his second supper club book.
“I’ve personally signed close to 50,” Delaney said of the Faiola book. “It is a big deal. They ask for me ... so they can say, ‘I’ve dined here, I met the owner, he talked to our table.’
“I’m no celebrity but it feels like celebrity status.”
Delaney must look back and forward as he takes Delaney’s into the next decade and beyond. Historic photos and decor pay homage to the past but, he said, “salad bars are long gone. Relish trays are long gone.”
Still, there’s that sense of abundance and generosity, core to every Wisconsin supper club.
“You automatically get bread, soup or salad and a choice of potato with all the steaks, that’s totally included,” Delaney said. “That can never change.”