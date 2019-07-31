11802 North Charley Bluff Road, Milton
(608) 868-2653
The first thing I wanted to do after we left the Buckhorn Supper Club in Milton was find an excuse to go again. The rustic club on the shores of Lake Koshkonong sets off lake views with a bar stuffed with Badger memorabilia and historic posters. There’s prime rib slow-roasted for a dozen hours or more, lobster boils in the summer (next: Aug. 27-28) and Brandy Alexanders for dessert.
“We’ve been very protective of the history, of the building and of the menu, so changes don’t come easily and they don’t come quickly,” said Chico Pope, who owns the Buckhorn with his wife, Dawn. Their daughter Shelley Huhnke is the manager and their son Kevin Pope is the chef.
Chico credits Ron Faiola’s documentary and first book (the Pope family is on page 52) for alerting Wisconsinites to “the issue that supper clubs were struggling, closing left and right.”
“It got that young generation excited about this kind of a restaurant,” he said. “They’re bringing their children in now. We almost lost that. Our market was 50 and older.”
That younger crowd has led the Buckhorn’s menu to (very slowly) evolve. There’s more fresh seafood now, scallops and honey barbecue salmon alongside roast duck and broiled and buttered porterhouse steaks.
“We’re making the sauces from scratch and soups from scratch and I think people feel better about that,” Chico Pope said. “The food is hands on, freshly made, delivered by owners usually onsite who are going to see them and talk to them. You’re not going to see an owner at an Applebee’s.”
5201 W. Highway 11, Janesville
(608) 752-8886
Helgesen’s Harpos is a hideaway in plain sight on the side of Highway 11, in far west Janesville. Inside what looks like a two-story house, Helgesen’s has low ceilings, strands of Christmas lights and an efficient, never-flustered bartender who can make half a dozen drinks at once during weekend dinners.
Kurt and Mary Helgesen bought the restaurant that was once Harpo’s Supper Club, then Harpo’s West, in 2006. The vibe is classic, with vintage Hollywood posters and bathrooms labeled “Guys” and “Dolls.” One review called it “an idyllic Midwest supper club,” with just 15 tables in the dining room.
The twists on the menu here include pasta dishes, snow crab legs and braised pork shank, but we doubled up on the Friday fish fry on a recent evening and had no regrets. There’s bluegill and perch in addition to walleye, cod and shrimp, and the cheesy hashbrowns are never a bad idea.
5246 E. Cty Road X, Beloit
(608) 362-8577
The famous New York chef Michael White had his first job at the sumptuous Butterfly Club in Beloit. Brothers Mike and Hektor Sala have owned the place for the past 20 years, but it’s only recently that people have started coming in with books for them to sign.
“People say, ‘My grandpa used to bring me here’ or ‘My father used to bring me here,’” said Mike Sala. “We get that comment all the time. People say, please do not change the color, do not change anything. We want to remember 20 years ago, 30 years ago.”
I hadn’t heard of shrimp de Jonghe, a Chicago specialty involving onions, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and breadcrumbs or puff pastry, before the Butterfly, so of course we got it as an appetizer. There are the usual steaks and seafood, but few clubs have this many starters. It’s great for a group.
The vibe at the Butterfly is lush and comfortable, with cushy low chairs at the bar and a real Rat Pack-style lounge singer, Mike Williamson, who performs with a trio on most Friday and Saturday nights. That was the draw for filmmaker Holly de Ruyter, who was living in Chicago when she decided she wanted to “go to a supper club and have a night” for her 30th birthday.
“We thought it was going to be background music,” de Ruyter said. “These were real entertainers. It was an actual show that was engaging and fun, but you could still hold a conversation. We brought friends from Chicago with us and everyone had a blast.”