My husband and I stumbled onto Schaumburg Supper Club in the dead of winter. The building looked promising — a historic mansion on the shore of Lake Emily, with a small cupola on top.
When we got inside, we discovered that Schaumburg doesn’t take credit cards. We haven’t carried checks since we lived near the Jenifer Street Market and the club had no ATM, so we drove nine miles down the road to a gas station in Randolph to find one. By the time we got back, I was hungry and irritable and unconvinced any of this would be worth it.
Schaumburg turned out to be charming in every way. There was a “light menu,” with broasted chicken and a “Schaumburger.” There was editorializing about the steaks (“steak lovers’ delight,” “lean and flavorful,” “liver & onions an all time favorite!”). There were sundaes for dessert with peppermint ice cream. I immediately wanted to come back for the chicken and dumplings special.
“We depend on friends and neighbors to get us through the winter,” said Candy Palimteer, who with her husband, David, has run Schaumburg for 51 years. “We have a very versatile menu. We go to food shows and such. You’re never too old to learn.”
The Palmiteers noticed when nearby Beaver Dam started filling up with chains: McDonald’s and Culver’s, Ponderosa and Applebee’s. Their neighbors were raising their families on fast food.
“We did a promotional thing to remind people we’re out there, the value of a supper club,” Candy said. “The last few years we’ve seen a lot of new faces.”
Schaumburg doesn’t have a website. On Google maps and on Facebook it’s called “Schaumburg Dinner Club.” Bring cash, and find it.
There’s a room at the Edgewater Supper Club that slants toward the Rock River so much that if the wall disappeared, a marble would roll into the water. It looks like the tavern-style building, which moved to this spot near the Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport in 1907, might be falling apart. But the slant is deliberate, not dilapidated. That room was built on purpose over a porch.
“Structurally, before we opened we had to have an engineer make sure everything was OK,” said Vicki Millis, who renovated and reopened the Edgewater with her husband, Bill, in 2013. “Most of the building was grandfathered in. You can never build a building with ceilings as low as our ceilings are. You can’t do it these days.”
Crowned by an old readerboard sign of (formerly?) movable letters, the Edgewater looks like any other rural Wisconsin tavern. Inside is full of private corners and cozy booths. The fireplace has an inscription from the 1930s above the hearth, and the riverview room lets diners watch leaping fish and hummingbirds.
The Edgewater is special among supper clubs because of its farm to table focus. The Millises used to be pastured organic chicken farmers and pickle purveyors. They’ve kept those ties for their “Fowl of the Day,” as well as fresh greens, eggs and beef, the latter from Koehler’s Riverview Farm. The Millises put Door County cherries in their Old Fashioned.
“When we first opened we had very, very old people that remembered coming here when they went to prom or something 70 years ago,” Vicki said. Ron Faiola’s and Mary Bergin’s books have helped drive new customers, Vicki said, who ask her to sign their copies.
Some go even further. Jean and Owen’s Supper Club Blog posted a review last week. The Edgewater, they wrote, was the supper club that started it all.
“The atmosphere is perfect for us: riverside, retro and just a bit quirkier-than-most, from the tilted floor to the woodland knick-knacks and even the beehives out back,” they wrote. “The Edgewater is the first supper club that we truly loved, and (a) big part of our personal supper club history.”
Some of these restaurants exist on the fuzzy non-border between steakhouse and supper club. Like The Del-Bar and Tornado, Palmer’s Steakhouse in Hartland feels fancier because of its extensive wine list. Jerry Arenas pays to enter his California-focused list in Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards and Palmer’s has gotten the magazine’s stamp of approval for 10 years running.
“We wanted to make sure we were competitive in the wine field,” Arenas said. “A lot of people make decisions on where they’re going to eat based on the wine list.”
Jerry and Marie Arenas have run Palmer’s for 14 years, but the building in downtown Hartland went up in 1913. The previous owners “tried to make it like an Olive Garden and it didn’t work with this building,” Jerry said. “Everything was cement and drywall.” The Arenas family restored it with pine woodwork and granite.
If you doubt Palmer’s is a supper club, check out the ceiling décor. I can’t recall whether it was closer to Valentine’s Day or St. Patrick’s Day when we were there but the sheer volume of lights, wreaths and hanging baubles made it feel like a wonderland. A great wedge salad and juicy pork chop won us over.
The first time we dined at Eric’s, I had to get my fish fry boxed to go and rush out to see a show at nearby Catholic Memorial High School. The next time we came earlier, better to take our time with the cinnamon stick-infused Old Fashioneds.
“I got the recipe 50 years ago on how to make the Old Fashioneds,” said owner Eric Holm. “I think a lot of places buy a mix and don’t know how to make their own, but it’s pretty simple.”
The building where Holm has run his supper club since 1997 was built the year Wisconsin became a state, in 1848. It has housed a restaurant since after the Second World War, but even some folks who were born and raised in Waukesha never realized it was there, Holm said.
“It’s strange that way,” he said. “But usually if we get them in once, they come back.”
The food at Eric’s has been solid on our visits, but the draw here is really the building, which is at once a time capsule and in constant need of upkeep. Holm has redone the carpeting twice, changed the wallpaper in the dining room and repainted. The roof and windows have been replaced.
“It’s a never-ending thing,” he said. “There’s always something that’s old and doesn’t work anymore.”