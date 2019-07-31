800 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells
(608) 253-1861
The Del-Bar is one of the classiest clubs in the state. The building itself is striking, designed by a Frank Lloyd Wright acolyte named James Dresser, with low ceilings, low lights, dark wood and cozy nooks. In winter, tall windows make parts of The Del-Bar feel like a magical fish bowl.
Amy Wimmer is a third-generation owner, having taken over the 76-year-old club last year from her father, Jeff, and his wife Jane. She told the Wisconsin State Journal that she “wasn’t coming in to change anything” and wanted to “keep the tradition going.”
Last week, Wimmer called keeping up The Del-Bar “a balancing act.”
“I’m constantly bringing out new dishes to my friends and longtime customers,” Wimmer said. “We do need to continue to evolve for people that eat there every week or every other week. But it’s hard to take things off the menu, too.”
The menu skillfully balances standards like jumpo shrimp cocktail and rib-eye steaks (USDA Prime only) with contemporary touches, like an apple and kale salad and chicken cooked under a brick. It’s a swanky old-school supper club with an updated edge.
“I’m looking to make us one of the top restaurants in the state,” Wimmer said. “We want to keep it interesting for people, our loyal customers. I’d love to get to 100 years.”
We were in the Dells this year for Valentine’s Day, one of the toughest nights of the year for a restaurant like this. Our waiter never looked flustered. The courses were perfectly timed. My husband’s steak was among the best I’ve had all year.
“We can seat 220 people, and they know they’ve got to keep up,” Wimmer said. “Saturday nights are absolutely crazy.”
S2011 Ishnala Road, Lake Delton
(608) 253-1771
If you know someone who’s never been to a supper club in Wisconsin, send them here. This lakeside club, named for the Winnebago word meaning “by itself alone,” is tucked a mile into the woods and surrounded by a state park that rings Mirror Lake.
Inside, Ishnala looks like hunting lodge meets grand historic lake house. There are four lake-view bars, behind which bartenders stack towers of Ishanla-branded tumblers with orange slices, cherries, syrup and bitters, ready for muddling.
Ishnala is open only from the beginning of May through the end of October. Owner Bob Prosser said the restaurant will sell some 45,000 Old Fashioneds in 183 days this season, and based on Instagram, everyone takes the same photo of their drink with the lake in the background.
“We’ll have tables open, and people will say, ‘Oh, no, we wanted to go for the bar for a while,” Prosser said. “It’s more of a relaxed atmosphere, that’s the definition (of a supper club). You plan on waiting at the bar, taking your time at the table, having the relish tray or cheese.”
Ishnala doesn’t take reservations, and lately Prosser said every night is like a Saturday. He estimates that 35% of his customers are new. When my husband and I were there earlier this summer, we saw high heels and flip-flops, witnessed birthdays and overheard three different languages.
“The increase for supper clubs has been just phenomenal,” said Prosser, who’s been involved with the restaurant for 34 years. “It blows my mind. We are extremely busy. … You have such loyal customers coming for 20, 30, 40 years, but they’re getting older. You want to make sure you can continue the tradition that started 66 years ago.
“Awareness of supper clubs has brought in younger people to explore and experience it. I feel so fortunate.”