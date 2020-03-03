Student bakers rise to the challenge at Madison Sourdough's bread classes

Moments before Madison Sourdough head baker Andrew Hutchison slid two cast iron pans full of bread into his 450-degree commercial oven, he paused. There was a glint in his eye as he edged through a small group of students, hunting for a spray bottle.

“I want to try something,” he said.

Quickly, he used a tiny double-edged razor to score a round mound of dough with a cross. To a second test loaf, he gave a series of slashes. Then he spritzed the first loaf with extra water.

Steam, Hutchison explained, gives bread a pleasing crispy texture and lubricates the loaf’s exterior. This allows the crust to rise to its maximum potential instead of hardening in the first few minutes of the bake.

Unlike most home ovens, Madison Sourdough’s process already involves steam. Hutchison was curious about what might happen if he added a little more. Would that make the crust even better?

Now the sole owner of Madison Sourdough Company on Williamson Street, Hutchison is a self-proclaimed perfectionist and a constant adjuster. The sourdough classes he’s been teaching off and on for three years always sell out, yet they’re still a work in progress. Hutchison tweaks his curriculum just like he would a new bread recipe.