Stocking stuffers and savory flavors found at The Deliciouser

Chef Patrick O'Halloran doesn’t want his food to just be delicious — he always wants it to be “deliciouser” than it was the last time he made it. Out of the phrase he uses in the kitchen to inspire his staff to always innovate, a family business was born.
The Deliciouser, which launched Thanksgiving week, is an online retailer that sells a wide variety of blended spices (ranging from $6.25-$15.50) and a small collection of culinary gear, like salt and pepper mills ($70) and olive wood salt cellars ($28). Inspired by their time spent in the kitchen when the pandemic forced them to stay at home, owners Patrick O'Halloran, Shelly Oyamada, Marcia Castro, Anne Minssen, and Lucy O'Halloran decided to launch a business that they hoped would bring other families together, too.
The company offers 21 different spice blends, such as an Italian Herb (Super Tuscan) and a Japanese Seven Spice (Togarashier). They come packaged in simple but elegant containers, and the jars are conveniently labeled on top to prevent people from having to pull out each spice to read its name off the side of the bottle — a kitchen pet peeve of the owners.
Patrick O'Halloran, who is the owner and chef at Lombardino’s in Madison as well as part owner of the Tipsy Cow taverns in Madison and Sun Prairie, was forced to step out of his restaurant’s kitchen this year when the pandemic temporarily shut down the businesses. For the first time in nearly 20 years, he started really cooking at home again with his family.
Quickly, they turned their family fun into a YouTube Channel featuring their homemade dishes and lively family memories as they worked together in the kitchen. It didn’t take long for them to realize that the love they all shared for food and for coming together in the kitchen is something they wanted to share with others. Just a few months later, The Deliciouser launched.
They call themselves a blended family, because Patrick and Shelly are married, Anne is engaged to Shelly’s son, and Patrick and Marcia used to be married. Each of the members bring a unique talent to the business, with experiences ranging from decades running a kitchen, to photography, to restaurant ownership.
Each partner fills a different role. Patrick crafts the spice blends, he and Marcia help manage the business, Anne designs the website and social media accounts which Lucy provides the photographs for, and Shelly brings ideas for dishes and blends from her experiences travelling the world.
They believe their mix of backgrounds and experience levels in the kitchen helps them better serve their customers.
“I think [our backgrounds] really balance us out because we can cater to folks who have really great cooking skills, but also people who are just exploring and just getting familiar with cooking,” Minssen said. “We've really tried to tap into those backgrounds to make sure that there's a place for everyone at this table,” she added.
The mixes are inspired by the family’s favorite travel adventures and cuisines, such as the 10 years Shelly spent living in Japan, Marcia’s Mexican heritage and Anne’s Korean heritage, and Patrick’s time spent travelling in Italy. In fact, before COVID closed the borders, Patrick was preparing a down payment for an apartment in Southern Italy. One of Chef O'Halloran’s goals with the products is to create blends “from places we've actually been to, travelled to, have a connection with, and to tell those stories really respectfully.”
The blends are just the right size to drop into a stocking. For the baker in the family, the Antica ($7.25) sweet and savory blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves can be used in goods ranging from baked apples to quick breads and molasses cookies. Minssen likes to use it in pumpkin pie, adding that it’s the only spice she needs to pull out of the cupboard.
For a refined take on a winter classic, try homemade hot chocolate with a kick. Start by warming 2 cups of whole milk over medium heat. Add in ½ teaspoon of chili powder, 1 teaspoon of Antica blend, and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. Whisk the mixture until it is warm and the sugar has dissolved. Then, add 5 ounces of chopped dark chocolate and whisk constantly until the mixture thickens. Once it’s piping hot and the chocolate is melted, enjoy the creamy treat with a sprinkle of sea salt or a marshmallow on top.
As a holiday deal, the Specialty Salt Set is on sale for $29.50 and contains four different salts, including a smoked sea salt and a Hawaii red clay sea salt. There are a handful of other collections available for purchase that could be used by loved ones with all experience levels in the kitchen. The grinders and salt cellars would make a beautiful addition to any countertop.
Their website offers a host of recipes that can be used to plan a festive holiday meal and their Instagram provides savory inspiration both for budding chefs and folks looking for simple dinner options. The spices themselves are designed to be used flexibly, so one blend can help create a multitude of dishes.
Whether cooking a gourmet holiday dinner or throwing together egg salad for a quick family lunch, “that coming together moment, despite everything that's been going on, that's all that really matters,” Minssen said.
Purchases can be delivered or picked up for free at The Deliciouser warehouse location on Atwood Avenue which is currently open for pickup on Wednesday and Saturday. Orange Tree Imports on Monroe Street also offers a small collection of the salt and spice blends.
