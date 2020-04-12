Stepping up to help health care workers and restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic

A website for the program went live April 2, and alcohol distributor Breakthru Beverage Wisconsin kicked off orders with care packages to feed more than 300 people. Each package also gets a thank you note with the purchaser’s name or names.

Donations not only provide food for frontline workers, they keep some Food Fight restaurant employees working. The company has had to furlough about 800 employees as state orders last month restricted public gatherings.

Lisa Loup, Food Fight’s event director, said the company has about 150 people still employed, including office employees, which is more than it expected.

“The to-go orders have helped us keep more on the schedule than we thought,” Loup said, noting that Food Fight has, on average, about seven or eight employees working at each of the 14 locations still open.

More than 700 meals had been ordered as of Thursday, she said. The company will gather orders at the end of each week, and send out deliveries the following week. The first orders are set to go out Wednesday.