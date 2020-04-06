Stay home, send pizza: Efforts to 'feed the frontlines' of coronavirus fight gain traction

“When I get my contacts at the hospital, if it’s going to feed a lot of people ... we’ll do a pizza delivery because that can feed more workers,” Bork said. “If it’s a smaller department, 15-50 people, we’ll do coffee and pastries or Soho meals, everyone’s been raving about them. Parthenon, everyone loves their sandwiches. They put together their own healthcare menu.”

On March 29, on Instagram, she posted an update: 122 Ian’s pizzas, 40 pastries and coffee, 20 Soho meals, and 615 workers supported.

Every drop-off has its own set of logistics. Pizza delivery drivers cannot go into urgent care and hospital buildings. They need a contact to call ahead of time and a scheduled drop-off point. No more than eight to 10 people can have the pizza at a time.

“We have specific delivery instructions,” Bork said. “We make sure the driver knows they have to stay outside, put the food down and someone comes to come pick it up.”

All of this coordinating of donations and drop-offs is akin to a part-time job on top of the work Musgrave and Bork already do from home. Bork said she spends one to two hours a day, plus four to six hours on weekends, contacting people and businesses and promoting the effort.