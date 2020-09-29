Startup Clock'd plays Cupid for restaurants and staff

Clock’d started as an around-the-clock kind of business.
“Clients would call me at like 3 a.m. after they closed and say, ‘Hey Marc, someone walked out tonight. I need a bartender tomorrow,’” said Marc LaPierre, co-founder and CEO of Clock’d. “Or, ‘We have a wedding coming up and I need two prep cooks ASAP.’”
LaPierre would go into his rolodex of notecards, text a few of the 20-odd workers he knew and find someone who could take a bartending shift on the fly. Over eight months, they filled some 500 shifts this way.
The idea for Clock’d, a tech startup based in downtown Madison, is straightforward. Trained bartenders, servers, hosts and cooks can pick up extra shifts from restaurants who need them. In January 2020, LaPierre and his team turned the rolodex into an app to make finding and filling shifts even easier.
“We were getting a lot of people who were industry professionals looking to pick up an extra side gig,” said Olivia Wisden, Clock’d’s director of marketing and professional support. Some people wanted just one or two shifts a week, or already had a full-time job but loved restaurant work.
Clock’d tapped an open market. Restaurants have wrestled with years of high turnover, which was both costly and time-consuming. Many were willing to pay a premium for skilled workers to fill in the gaps.
“If staff’s unhappy, they can go next door for a dollar more, and it seems like it’s been that way for years,” said Jon Reske, owner of the trio of Robinia Courtyard businesses: Black Locust Café, MadisonTap and the restaurant Jardin.
Because of his own managerial style, Reske often doesn’t know if he is going to be short-handed until right before a shift and may pull people from one business to another to cover the most pressing needs.
Summer Restaurant Week in 2019 presented a more predictable staffing issue. He used Clock’d to fill “from the bottom up,” with support staff like bussers and food runners who didn’t need a deep knowledge of the menu.
“If we get a $15,000 event and we’re short-staffed, we’ll pay the premium to make sure service is on point and all the gaps are filled,” Reske said, “so we can continue to have those events down the road. A negative experience sends waves through the community and can have a chilling effect on future business.
“A small premium to make sure everything runs smoothly is worth it.”
Walking on to the team
LaPierre, a University of Wisconsin-Madison grad with a B.A. in economics, worked as a dishwasher for University Catering and a waiter at Diego’s. He did some back of house work too, cooking on the line at Heritage Tavern and Karben4 and helping to run his family’s restaurant and nightclub in Cabo San Lucas.
Later, when LaPierre was working in IT consulting in Florida, he figured he’d get a side gig at a bar again. He was frustrated that he couldn’t simply walk into the shifts he wanted.
“I was qualified at that point,” LaPierre said. “It was like, why can’t I go in and pick up a shift?”
LaPierre co-founded Clock’d with Ian Buchanan in 2017. Early on, the company landed a spot in the fall 2017 cohort at Madworks Seed Accelerator, a 10-week program for early stage startups. In 2019, they were a finalist for DreamUp Wisconsin, a competition to strengthen Dane County’s middle class.
Clock’d decided to make their roster of restaurant professionals W-2 employees, handling their payroll and taxes. Clock’d charges businesses a monthly rate ($50, lowered since the start of the pandemic) and staffing fees — previously $6 an hour, now $2. Each business sets how much they want to pay, putting out offers for line cooks, bartenders and other positions.
“The industry was facing terrible hiring statistics. Turnover was through the roof,” LaPierre said. “Our value (proposition) to them was, we’ll save you time in the process and you can consistently turn to us to fill in those gaps. Or if you recruit one of our people, we don’t charge a poaching fee.”
In March, COVID-19 arrived in Madison. When the restaurant industry hit pause, Clock’d did too. When it relaunched in early September, the app had changed to allow businesses to upload their COVID policies. They added more robust profiles for employees, and have begun an expansion into Milwaukee.
“Restaurants who were able to stick around have a skeleton crew of people working the majority of the hours,” LaPierre said. “But they still have 10, 15 hours every couple weeks or each month that they need filled. People aren’t willing to get a job for $10 an hour.
“That’s where Clock’d can come in ... businesses can double production without having to double their payroll.”
Wisden added some 60 professionals to the Clock’d roster in its first week back online.
“The people who are applying are insanely qualified, with eight, 10, 12 years of experience,” Wisden said. “When we opened up we knew there would be interest, posting jobs during a recession, but the level of experience we’re seeing is something else.
“We’ve always had really qualified professionals. This is taking it to another level, people with years and years of experience and a variety of backgrounds.”
Industry cred
Wisden grew up in a family catering business and butcher shop. A UW-Madison grad like LaPierre, she has worked at the Nitty Gritty, Luigi’s Pizza, the Tornado Club Steak House and Marigold Kitchen.
She is among a whole Clock’d administrative team with industry cred; many could fill shifts themselves. They have firsthand experience with the “stuff that’s kind of crappy,” Wisden said. Short-term restaurant schedules make it hard to plan ahead. There’s a lack of health insurance and benefits, and an ongoing pay disparity between front and back of house.
While benefits like a 401K and healthcare plan are still “on the back burner,” Clock’d wants to offer professionals the cash flow and camaraderie of the restaurant industry without the negatives.
“It’s the combination of flexibility that people love, mixed with the fact that we’re industry folks ourselves,” Wisden added. “We know what we want as professionals we take that into account.”
Clock’d surveys both employers and employees right after a shift. They ask about the coworkers, how comfortable the employee felt during the shift, what the learning curve was like.
“We want to make sure the professionals are providing the quality, the standard we expect from them,” Wisden said. “But also, are employers treating the employees well?”
Clock’d has positioned itself to adapt, realizing that the restaurant industry is in a state of intense upheaval. Clients like Tim DiMenna, owner/general manager at Blue Plate Catering, said he hadn’t used the app much before COVID-19 came to Madison. Now, with ongoing restrictions on gatherings in Dane County, the company is in a holding pattern.
“We fluctuate between needing 40 and 70 staff, so often we need to call in resources,” DiMenna said. “This summer, we didn’t have enough work for our full-time staff.”
But DiMenna likes the idea of being able to screen resumes, and he thinks the idea is sound.
“It’s bad luck on their timing,” he said. “But if they can maintain until it ticks up, it will turn around.”
Reske at Robinia Courtyard had a similar thought.
“It’s hard to satisfy people looking for 30 hours a week when you have 10 available,” Reske said. “An app like this is good to solve problems. Clock’d can smooth out the curve for you.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!