Smaller farmers' markets return with more space, less contact

Due to safety precautions required by the coronavirus pandemic, the flagship Dane County Farmers’ Market isn’t coming back in its usual form anytime soon.

But that doesn’t mean summer market shopping is canceled. Across Dane County, smaller farmers’ markets with fewer vendors and more physical space have found ways to adapt.

“Our biggest asset at our location is space,” said Ben Zimmerman, market manager of the Westside Community Market behind UW Digestive Health on University Row. “We have the space to really spread out. We switched our aisles so we’re single-sided, and we’ve added a gap with every single vendor.”

By mid-June, Zimmerman expects to have 35 vendors at the Westside market. “If we were confined to a smaller spot we would have had to kick people out,” he said.