Shaky grounds: Slowed by COVID, Madison coffee shops look for new revenue streams

If Ground Zero Coffee decides to open again after the pandemic winter, the 24-year-old Williamson Street café will be a different place.

“We will have to hire all new staff, train them,” said Lynn Lee, who co-owns Ground Zero and two (open) locations of Cargo Coffee with his brother, Lindsey Lee. “It’s a daunting thing to face opening a new coffee shop in the spring, even though it’s an old coffee shop. At the moment we’re not sure what the future is.”

Ground Zero is among several local cafes, including Cool Beans Coffee Café, Porter and the Capitol Square location of Colectivo, to close temporarily during a season that’s historically slow and worse, with pandemic-related restrictions on indoor seating.

Yet others are expanding. How was Grace Coffee able to open a fourth café in two years while others are closing?

“We’re learning how well positioned some companies are in terms of cash,” said Nick Brown, founder and editor of Daily Coffee News. On the other side, “we’re seeing a lot of owners, for the first time, doing a detailed and strategic assessment of risk in their business model.