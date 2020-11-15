Shake Shack, baby: Iconic NYC burger joint comes to Hilldale

The tomato and lettuce were little more than a garnish on the burger, frankly. But the Angus beef patty was obviously high quality meat and very flavorful. In a way, the burger reminded me of a big slider rather than a deluxe burger.

The fries, however, were absolutely drowned in a blend of guajillo and cayenne pepper. I could only eat the ones that had been mostly spared from the savory dust storm. While the sugar cookie sweetness of the shake was yummy, but a little went along way. Two days later, I’m still taking occasional sips from it whenever I open the fridge.