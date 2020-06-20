Sanitizing on the hour, restaurants adapt to pandemic dining

Clean air and chalkboards

John Gadau and Phillip Hurley own three popular restaurants in Madison: the French-inspired, fine dining Sardine, cheery Marigold Kitchen downtown, and Gates & Brovi on Monroe Street.

Only Gates & Brovi has a set opening date: July 27. Sardine is set for sometime mid-August, after a tent goes up outside in the parking lot for more outdoor seating. Marigold Kitchen’s reopen date is still open-ended.

“We’re sort of hedging our bets,” Gadau said. Some of their employees are making more on unemployment than they would coming back to a half-filled-if-they’re-lucky restaurant (though that level of support ends July 25). Maybe the restaurant would break even, but in doing so they could create animosity among staff who bear the brunt of increased exposure and risk.

“Waiting sends a message that we’re being cautious and patient, that we’re making sure it’s safe and people are safe when we reopen,” Gadau said. “It gives us time to think it through.

“We can get feedback from staff — they’re the ones putting themselves in harm’s way. We need to listen to them. This gives them the opportunity to have a voice, instead of ‘hurry up and open.’”