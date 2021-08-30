 Skip to main content
Salvatore's Tomato Pies swims through the pandemic, picking up speed
top story
FOOD & DRINK

Salvatore's Tomato Pies swims through the pandemic, picking up speed

Salvatores 081021 15-08112021222044

Cafe lights are strung around the outdoor dining area at the 5507 Monona Drive location of Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Monona.

 RUTHIE HAUGE
The two youngest Salvatore’s Tomato Pies locations — one on a booming stretch of East Washington Avenue, the other in a Monona strip mall — don’t look like the same restaurant.

The North Livingston Sal’s, all black walls and glam chandeliers, glows red inside, like dining at a very chill rave. The ceiling glints with shards of broken CDs. Equine design flourishes, holdovers from its brief life as DarkHorse, paw the air between booths.

The Monona Salvatore’s doesn’t have an inside yet (at least, not one open to diners). Instead, there’s a small patio with tippy tables, canned cocktails and a front row seat to the robust takeout business this year-old location does, even on weeknights.

The connection between the two becomes clear when pizzas hit the table. There it is: tear-able, pleasantly sour, chewy crust; overcrowded, intensely seasonal toppings; generous garnishes of fresh flowers, herbs and pea shoots.

This is, still, what Salvatore’s does best. As the 9-year-old business diversifies and expands, the core values and quality of ingredients remain intact. They might even be getting better.

Salvatores 081021 20-08112021222044

On the patio at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Monona are, clockwise from left, the Run it Through the Garden pizza with heirloom tomatoes, summer squash and ricotta cheese, Flyin’ Flowers (fried cauliflower with blue cheese dressing) and The Prosciutto and the Pea pizza, a spring and summer special. 

The state of Salvatore’s

As with every other restaurant, it’s been a weird, stressful year-plus for Salvatore’s. Patrick DePula, who founded the first Sal’s in Sun Prairie in 2012, has stayed in constant motion.  

DePula and his team, including John Jerabek, Jed Spink and Garrett Gracner, fired up the restaurants to donate thousands of meals to community resource organization Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie. With SSM Health, they hosted a vaccination clinic on Livingston in March.

On Jan. 3, they closed the East Johnson Street location to remodel and refresh (it should reopen in October). Monona, open in June 2020, became the headquarters, home to a commissary kitchen and, soon, a licensed meat processing facility.

Salvatore’s started making frozen pizzas, for sale now at I/O Arcade Bar on Williamson Street and Lark Market in Janesville. And in early August, DePula’s team announced a collaboration with artist Sam Johnson for a new version of DarkHorse. This time, it’ll be a bar.

DarkHorse (2.0) is planned to open this fall in the former Star Bar space, 756 E. Washington Ave. With a capacity of about 100, it will be designed to showcase local artists, both visual and performance.

Salvatores 081021 02-08112021221058

Pizzas are prepared in the kitchen at the 10 N. Livingston St. location of Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Madison.

With more locations and more demand, staffing has been tough (again, as with every other restaurant). Servers may drive from other locations to pick up shifts at short-staffed Sal’s.

DePula said wages have gone up. He also said the company has offered health insurance for the last two years, as well as paid vacation and sick time.

“We’ve always given a lot of attention to our employee compensation plan,” DePula said. “We’re a restaurant not open on holidays that cares about work life balance, but it’s hard to offer work life balance when you’re understaffed.”

Life on Livingston

Most accepted guidelines for restaurant reviewing (RIP, AFJ) dictate that a restaurant must be open for at least a month before a writer makes her first visit. So it happened that Salvatore’s opened in early 2020, COVID-19 came to town, and I didn’t see the inside for more than a year.

When I finally did, I found it intense, aggressive almost. (The color red, according to various internet sources, can encourage people to eat more, and quickly.) Jed Spink, chef and co-owner of this location, described the design as a blend of “my taste in music and Patrick’s punk rock upbringing.”

“It’s kind of funny,” Spink said. “If you try to Instagram your food, you can’t.”

Salvatores 081021 01-08112021221058

Jed Spink, chef and co-owner of the Salvatore's location on North Livingston Street, described the design as a blend of “my taste in music and Patrick (DePula)’s punk rock upbringing.”

The menu at this Sal’s has kept the genre-crossing, cuisine-fusing creativity Spink brought to DarkHorse. Togarashi, a Japanese chili blend, joins Mexican-style crumbly cotija cheese on grilled sweet corn. We found buttery scallops in a fantastic fritto misto, part of a generous pile of fried squid rings, shrimp and cauliflower, served with a minty mojo sauce.

During the takeout-centric months of the pandemic, I discovered the Korean BBQ smoked chicken wings — substantial and super saucy — pair remarkably well with a 50/50 State Line martini.

I’d choose that again over Salvatore’s more elaborate cocktails, which could tip out of balance. Syrupy floral sweetness took over a rye cocktail (As Long As There’s Whiskey …). Better was a light, punch-y take on a wine cooler, a happy hour home run.

Salvatores 081021 06-08112021221058

The Washington Wine Cooler was made with Darting riesling, Death's Door gin, Aperol, grapefruit, lemon and simple syrup at the 10 N. Livingston St. location of Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Madison.

Salvatore’s takes a maximalist approach to its specialty tomato pies, which works better than it seems like it should. Take everything in a spicy chicken taco and put it on a pizza? Sure! (That’s the Tequila Mockingbird, if you’re ordering.) Everyone at our table liked the play of heat and brine on the Elmer Street Special, with gruyere-style cheese as well as mozzarella, fennel salami, and chili in both oil and flake form.

As much as I love Sal’s signature cold-fermented crust, my single favorite thing recently was a summer-in-Wisconsin take on an Italian chopped salad. I don’t know if it was pretty; it looked as red as everything else. But the mix of textures, from romaine, cucumbers and carrots to crisped curls of fried prosciutto and soft provolone, made for a different bite every time. The salad came late, after our pizzas, but I couldn’t stop eating it.

Maybe it’s easy for a pizzeria like Sal’s to take a bunch of stuff they’re putting on pies and pile them in a bowl with a basic vinaigrette. If it’s this good, I don’t care. Just give me the bowl.

Pandemic-era con: QR codes. A lot of restaurants are doing these. I hate them and how they push our faces back into our phones; Spink says they save paper and make it easier to update the menu. So, fine. (There are paper copies if you ask.)

Pandemic-era pro: You can make a reservation for the patio, which is partially covered. And even if you don’t, they save space for walk-ins.

Salvatores 081021 07-08112021221058

An Italian-style chopped salad is topped with provolone, pea vines, cucumber, heirloom tomato, castelvetrano olive, mortadella, crispy prosciutto and spring carrots at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Madison.

Made in Monona

Each Sal’s is individually chef-driven to some degree, but the menus do have things in common. Favorite pies show up again and again, like the Fat Uncle Tony (pepperoni, sausage, bacon) and the Woodsman (mushrooms, Pleasant Ridge Reserve cheese).

But some you can only find in Monona. Run it Through the Garden, with summer squash, zucchini and heirloom tomatoes, highlights the best of the market right now. Jonny Slices, a creation of chef Jon Pieters, pairs spicy pickled vegetables (escabeche) with fresh goat cheese and hot honey.

“I purposely try not to eat it myself too often because I love it so much,” said Monona general manager Garrett Gracner.

Salvatores 081021 12-08112021222044

Patio seating, carryout and delivery are available at the 5507 Monona Drive location of Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Monona.

For the moment, Monona is a takeout- and patio-only operation. The patio is no great beauty, the cocktails and wine come in cans, and the lists are pretty short. There are a couple of fun boozy slushies, lately a Moscow mule and Captain and Coke.  

It’s worth a visit mostly for one of my new favorite fried things in Madison. The Flyin’ Flowers are battered and fried cauliflower (don’t call them wings! they’re not wings, guys). What they are is an ideal textural contrast, soft veg versus crunchy batter. They reminded me, happily, of the General Tso’s cauliflower at Tavernakaya and the cauliflower with bagna cauda at Mint Mark. 

A recent visit showed both how good Romanesco cauliflower is on pizza (so good!) but also a pitfall of the gorgeous market produce the kitchen gets in every week. Heirloom tomatoes, those big, lumpy, delicate monsters, were marinated, then buried in an overcomplicated salad. Can a restaurant just slice and serve an heirloom tomato with flaky salt? I suppose people wouldn’t pay for it, but this ran too far in the opposite direction.

Every day, Gracner said, people ask when Monona is going to have dine-in. The best he can tell them is “soon.”

“I have a feeling before the holidays we’ll have a semblance of dine-in. I don’t want anyone out in the cold,” he said. “I’d love to have the space and everything be ready, but we’re a victim of the clock at this point.”

Salvatore's Tomato Pies

Salvatore’s on North Livingston

10 N. Livingston St. Ste 101

(608) 305-8885

HOURS

Tuesday-Thursday 4-10 p.m.

Friday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Monday closed

Access: No steps between parking garage and entrance. Very dim lighting. Patio seating can be reserved.

Price sample: $9 Italian style chopped salad, $17 fritto misto, $25 16” Tequila Mockingbird pie, $11 As Long As There’s Whiskey cocktail

Salvatore’s Monona

5507 Monona Drive

(608) 305-8611

HOURS

Tuesday-Friday 4-9 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Monday closed

Access: Patio dining only.

Price sample: $9 Flyin’ Flowers, $16 10” The Romesco Void pie, $6 butterscotch budino, $8 10 oz. Moscow mule slushie cocktail

salvatorestomatopies.com

