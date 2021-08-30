Salvatore's Tomato Pies swims through the pandemic, picking up speed

But some you can only find in Monona. Run it Through the Garden, with summer squash, zucchini and heirloom tomatoes, highlights the best of the market right now. Jonny Slices, a creation of chef Jon Pieters, pairs spicy pickled vegetables (escabeche) with fresh goat cheese and hot honey.

“I purposely try not to eat it myself too often because I love it so much,” said Monona general manager Garrett Gracner.

For the moment, Monona is a takeout- and patio-only operation. The patio is no great beauty, the cocktails and wine come in cans, and the lists are pretty short. There are a couple of fun boozy slushies, lately a Moscow mule and Captain and Coke.

It’s worth a visit mostly for one of my new favorite fried things in Madison. The Flyin’ Flowers are battered and fried cauliflower (don’t call them wings! they’re not wings, guys). What they are is an ideal textural contrast, soft veg versus crunchy batter. They reminded me, happily, of the General Tso’s cauliflower at Tavernakaya and the cauliflower with bagna cauda at Mint Mark.