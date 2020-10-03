Salud!: 'United States of Cocktails' captures a cocktail boom

In the introduction of Brian Bartels’ new coast-to-coast cocktail travelogue, one quote sounds suddenly chilling in this time of COVID.
“Imagine not being able to go out and have a good cocktail,” says Audrey Saunders, owner of the Pegu Club in New York City. “Imagine, like a bad dream, if all the bars that you now frequent simply did not exist.”
The Pegu Club closed permanently in May. Bartels’ book, “The United States of Cocktails” came out Sept. 8 from Abrams Image. While he was feverishly traveling, researching and writing for five months last year, Bartels had no idea his celebration of American spirits would become a kind of time capsule.
“We’re experiencing this worst case scenario with our favorite watering holes,” said Bartels, 44, who with two partners opened the Settle Down Tavern at 117 S. Pinckney St. earlier this year. “Every other day a place is closing, or one of our places is suffering. It’s the reality we’re living in right now for the indefinite future.”
That kind of stress could make a person reach for a stiff drink. Thankfully “The United States of Cocktails” has plenty of recipes for brown derbies, amaretto sours, gimlets, bloody maries and juleps, scattered across cities from Little Rock to Burlington.
Bartels drew on past experience, social media, gregarious bartender contacts and a whirlwind of weekend trips to pull together this red, white and blue tome, illustrated with character by Mike Burdick.
He limited himself to two cocktails per state. One is usually a classic, like the Bootleg from Minnesota or the Ward Eight from Massachusetts. The other is a newer variation, like the Iowa Flannel Shirt from Clinton Street Social Club in Iowa City.
At times it can be hard to tell which is which. Does the fact that Edna’s in Oklahoma City has sold two million Lunchbox cocktails (amaretto, orange juice and 8 ounces of Coors Light) make it a classic? And is a Manaña Daiquiri — white rum, apricot brandy, grenadine and lemon — really representative of Ohio?
In that way, “United States of Cocktails” feels more playful than definitive. Chapters are short and peppered with ephemera, trivia, local spirits and oldest bars. There’s an Irish coffee riff in Arkansas, a negroni from Fargo and a margarita from San Francisco. For every state, Bartels tried to find the fun.
“I wanted it to have this abundance of content but not be cookie cutter,” Bartels said. “I forced myself to learn more about not just specific cocktail history in each state. There are even non-alcoholic drinks in there, like Vernors ginger ale from Michigan ... that’s all part of what makes us so regionally proud.”
Regional pride
Bartels grew up in Reedsburg and got his first job as a busboy at Ishnala Supper Club in Lake Delton. He graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked at Paul’s Club with Jim Meehan, another famous journalist/bartender, and Gabriel Stulman, now an established restaurateur.
Bartels and Stulman became partners in a string of New York City restaurants and bars in the West Village and Chelsea. These were known for years as Little Wisco, in part because of a Green Bay Packers bar called Kettle of Fish, and in part because Bartels hired so many Wisconsin ex-pats to staff their spots.
“That was the catalyst for writing the book, the regional drinking aspect and how we are all kind of unique,” Bartels said. “With Minnesota being in our back door, Illinois and Michigan in our front lawn ... it’s competitive yet connected.”
Bartels drew on his home state for his first book in 2017 with Ten Speed Press, “The Bloody Mary: The Lore and Legend of a Cocktail Classic, with Recipes for Brunch and Beyond.” Imbibe magazine published his recipe for a Green Bay bloody, made with cucumber and tomatillos to turn them Packer green.
For his second book, he widened his scope and lengthened the text, though he had less time to complete it. For some states, he had six to 10 options for cocktails. He had to cross-reference and whittle them down.
“It was hard, because I could only put so much content in for a place like New Orleans,” he said. “New York, as the cocktail mecca of our country with its vast history and original drinks and bartenders and spaces, it lends itself to be the top of the mountain ... it was difficult.”
Bartels rarely encountered the darker side of cocktail culture, but he did notice it now and then.
“All these books I was reading about the history showcased male dominated environments,” Bartels said. “Taverns were for men, and home was for the women and the children.”
In a headnote for a cocktail by Black bartender Joseph Stinchcomb in Oxford, Mississippi, Bartels noted the racism Stinchcomb still dealt with there. He printed Stinchcomb’s cocktail, a riff on a Mai Tai called Blood on the Leaves, drawn from a special list from 2018 that honored African Americans. (The bar got so many protest calls, it pulled the list after 11 days.)
Memoir of a cocktail boom
In some states, Prohibition and dry counties pumped the breaks on cocktail culture. “Hotel bars saved me” in Kansas, Bartels said. Bartenders in Houston and San Antonio, Salt Lake City and Denver gave an assist with knowledge and recipes.
In Kansas City, Missouri, he met Ryan Maybee, described in the book as “one of the most hospitable human beings I know.” Maybee’s cocktail, the Pendergast, combines bourbon, sweet vermouth and an herbal French liqueur called Bénédictine.
Bartels updated Missouri’s other cocktail, the Rendezvous (gin, Luxardo maraschino and lime), with his own recipe. A good number of the recipes in the book are Bartels’ — including, of course, the Wisconsin brandy old fashioned. Locally, he gives shout-outs to the Old Fashioned, Merchant and the Caribou, with references to the Tornado Club Steakhouse and Natt Spil in the head notes.
Bartels intends to start rotating a few cocktails from the book onto the Settle Down’s fall menu. Look for warmer drinks, like a variation on the hot toddy Bartels’ named for Badlands National Park in South Dakota. Bartels’ recipe includes rye whiskey infused with cinnamon, clove and star anise.
Bartels is still a silent partner in that former Little Wisco group, now called Happy Cooking. Fedora, a West Village institution, announced a few weeks ago that it would close permanently. Bar Sardine closed in August. Bartels is trying to be optimistic that the same won’t be the case for the beloved bars in his new book.
“It’s my deepest hope that once we get back to a sense of normalcy, these places will be able to reopen,” he said. “It’s sad that they don’t exist now.
“Wayne Curtis wrote about the book for The Daily Beast and called it a time capsule ... this is the way the world was at the cocktail boom, before it shut down. I did get a chance to see a lot of special places before we had to close for COVID.”
