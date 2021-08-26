Salud! Sip the unexpected at Imaginary Factory on Madison's east side

There are just two reviews up on Google at the moment for the latest spot in Madison to drink an old fashioned.
“A distillery & cocktail bar shrouded in mystery,” writes one reviewer, waxing novelesque. “You might not even notice it, shrouded in mundane industrial buildings of the isthmus past.
“When does it open? Why is it all white inside? ... Is the grapefruit slushy the drink of the summer?”
Imaginary Factory, quietly open for about two months, is the creation of Hastings Cameron, a spirits professional who spent years with Underground Food Collective. Cameron says he never meant to be mysterious.
It’s also true that his latest project is most easily defined by what it is not.
Paint it white
Imaginary Factory is a bit hidden, but it is not a speakeasy — Cameron wants his spot to be “as inclusive and inviting as possible.” The business has a distillery and winery license, but Imaginary Factory is not either of those things. State Line Distillery, next door on Northern Court, is “a world class craft distillery,” Cameron said. “I wouldn’t want to conflate anything we’re doing with what they’re doing.”
Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, you can order a drink at Imaginary Factory, but it’s not really a bar either. Lately, Cameron serves variations on two things: a pre-batched, non-Wisconsin-style whiskey old fashioned, also available by the 200 mL flask, and carbonated white wine.
So what is Imaginary Factory, with its slightly cryptic Instagram and glowing white interior like something out of WonkaVision?
“I consider us more of a beverage production facility, broadly,” said Cameron, who is, for the most part, a one-man show. “We technically make two things, and the stuff on the current menu is different ways to serve those things.”
Cameron first announced plans for Imaginary Factory (then Imaginary Bar) some seven years ago, between stints at Underground Kitchen and Forequarter. There were a few false starts as Cameron tried to find a third party collaborator for his products. Now, he’s doing it himself.
For the old fashioned, for example, Cameron buys young Canadian whiskey, puts a portion of it in a port wine barrel, brings the proof down and ages it for a month or so. The rest of the whiskey he uses to make bitters. The final product is blended together with demerara sugar and citrus expressed over the top before going into bottles.
Imaginary Factory started selling the bottles for pick-up only around Easter. The indoor bar has been open for nearly two months.
To design the bar space, Cameron worked with Matt Tills of MoTiS Architecture as well as Art & Sons, a local firm that designed interiors for Underground Kitchen, Bar Corallini, Mint Mark and Tavernakaya.
The look, pure white, is visually striking. There’s a cage in one corner, and Cameron described behind the bar, stocked with chips and bottles, as “a mashup of a back bar and what you might see at a sneaker store.”
Cameron likes the blank space that’s not really blank.
“Personally, my aesthetic interests might cycle enough that it might be better to commit over the top to a blank space than paint everything orange and realize within a couple months that it’s driving me nuts,” he said.
Discovery station
So far, Imaginary Factory has seen a mix of surprised patrons discovering it by chance and folks coming back for whatever Cameron has come up with, from ginger old fashioneds and grapefruit slushies to “Imaginary Orange” (carbonated wine, citrus, carrot, turmeric, black pepper). Drinks at the bar cost $6-$10.
Soon, he may open for one more night each week and expand hours — he’s not sure when yet (check @imaginaryfactory on Instagram). In the coming months, Cameron hopes to release four products. Some will be like the old fashioned, “a boozy thing you equate to a stirred cocktail in a flask.” Some will be fizzy, bottled in an 187 mL bottle like a Champagne split.
Long term, he hopes to make two to four flagship products, sold in retail stores regionally. The tasting room could become a testing space for whatever comes next.
“There are some things that have yet to be done in bottled or canned cocktails that are worth attempting on a small scale in the tasting room,” Cameron said. “And if they’re repeatable we would see if they can go out into the world further.
“I would like the space to be a lively, whimsical space, that has some cultural currency beyond just selling alcohol,” he added. “There’s a lot of verbiage attached to what is ‘craft,’ and how something is ‘just as good as what you can get at a craft cocktail bar.’
“But there’s not that much distance between what we used to think of as a trashy wine cooler and the Imaginary Orange. And I think that’s fine and fun.”
