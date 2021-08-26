Salud! Sip the unexpected at Imaginary Factory on Madison's east side

Cameron first announced plans for Imaginary Factory (then Imaginary Bar) some seven years ago, between stints at Underground Kitchen and Forequarter. There were a few false starts as Cameron tried to find a third party collaborator for his products. Now, he’s doing it himself.

For the old fashioned, for example, Cameron buys young Canadian whiskey, puts a portion of it in a port wine barrel, brings the proof down and ages it for a month or so. The rest of the whiskey he uses to make bitters. The final product is blended together with demerara sugar and citrus expressed over the top before going into bottles.

Imaginary Factory started selling the bottles for pick-up only around Easter. The indoor bar has been open for nearly two months.

To design the bar space, Cameron worked with Matt Tills of MoTiS Architecture as well as Art & Sons, a local firm that designed interiors for Underground Kitchen, Bar Corallini, Mint Mark and Tavernakaya.

The look, pure white, is visually striking. There’s a cage in one corner, and Cameron described behind the bar, stocked with chips and bottles, as “a mashup of a back bar and what you might see at a sneaker store.”

Cameron likes the blank space that’s not really blank.