Salud! New whiskey, bourbon and rye flow into Wisconsin stores

A few years ago, Andy Faris was feeling burnt out on his career (“IT, in the networking field”) and ready for a change. He attended a mergers-and-acquisitions seminar then suggested to his wife, Stacy Shunk, that they buy a distillery.
“She said, ‘Well, where is it?’ and I said it’s in Peoria,” Faris said. “And she said, ‘Over my cold, dead body am I moving to Peoria.’”
It took some convincing, but the couple did make the move from Minnesota to Illinois, where they are now the owners of JK Williams Distilling. To their surprise and pleasure, Peoria turned out to be “a lovely town, surprisingly beautiful,” Faris said. And it was “built on whiskey.” Before Prohibition, Faris said, the river city was “the whiskey capital of the world.”
With Augie, their German Shephard “brand ambassador,” Faris and Shunk traveled to Madison and the Wisconsin Dells recently to introduce their product line. Several Madison spots, including Woodman’s, Steve’s Liquor Wine Spirits and the Regent Street Co-op, will carry one or more of a straight bourbon whiskey called Gold Zephyr, a recently bottled rye called Stormy River, and an American wheat whiskey, Bridge Series. The latter has a rendering of Peoria’s Murray Baker Bridge on the bottle.
The visit was a happy return for Faris and Shunk who both graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Shunk grew up here. The two reconnected at a Homecoming football game six years ago and come back to visit when they can.
When it came time to expand distribution of their small batch wheat whiskey, rye and bourbon outside of the state, Wisconsin was an easy first choice.
“We love coming back here,” Faris said. “It’s just doubly special for us to be able to do this Madison.”
Move over, moonshine
The distillery purchases wheat from Louisville and corn from Unzicker Farms in Illinois. “We’re using as much local grain as we can,” Faris said. “There’s not a lot of rye in Illinois.”
The wheat whiskey Faris described as “an intro for people, who don’t think they’re going to be into the bourbon or rye. It’s so smooth, a little higher proof ... I think of it as a lighter whiskey.”
JK Williams also makes a corn-based vodka ($23.99) that has been surprisingly popular in the distillery’s tasting room.
The distillery itself was founded in 2013 by two brothers and their wives. In the early years it made fruit-flavored corn whiskey, including one called Smitty’s Apple Pie.
“There was a phase in 2012, 2013, 2014, when moonshine was a big deal,” Faris said. “Their idea was, we’ll make white lightning (unaged whiskey) and flavor it with blueberry and lemon.”
Master distiller Jeff Murphy has moved away from those in favor of aged whiskies.
“It’s just not where we wanted to go with this,” Faris said. “And I think the vodka is so much easier, and it’s so much more universal than corn whiskey, whatever flavor you put in it.”
JK Williams’ bourbon and wheat whiskey retail for a suggested $49.99; the rye should retail around $67.99. The distillery has made a gin, though it’s not in distribution yet, and it’s still working on a tasting room and cocktail lounge in Peoria’s warehouse district.
“We have some barrels from the wheat whiskey that are leftover,” Faris said. “Our plan is to, at some point in December, introduce a secondary finish to those. Two and a half barrels will go into a Caribbean rum cask, and then there’s a port barrel for another two and a half. Those will be pretty limited release. If we end up with 500, 600 bottles, we’ll do a small allocation for up here as well.”
One good turn
Another new release in the Wisconsin whiskey space is a bit harder to find, due to small allocations and state liquor laws.
Good Deeds Spirits (“a passionate collective of distillers and friends”) recently announced its first release, a malt whiskey blended with contributions from nine craft distillers. One of them was State Line Distillery, owned by John Mleziva on Madison’s east side. The others were FEW Spirits, Santa Fe Spirits, Bently Heritage Distillery, Thornton Distillery, Sonoma Whiskey, Balcones Distilling, Rogue Spirits, Headframe Spirits, and Triple Eight Distillery.
According to a news release, 100% of sales of 1,000 bottles ($75/each) of the Good Deeds Malt Whiskey will benefit the STEPUP Foundation, a diversity and inclusion initiative founded by the American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA). Tasting notes on the whiskey include “silky, confident and broad, with balanced earthy, savory and dry, candied notes.”
The craft distillery online market Seelbach’s (which also sells J. Henry Bourbon, for what it’s worth) has the whiskey for sale, but can’t ship here. It is illegal to ship spirits or beer directly to consumers in Wisconsin.
State Line expects to get a tiny allotment of the whiskey, maybe 15 bottles, and has not yet heard when that will be. Follow @statelinedistillery on Instagram for updates.
