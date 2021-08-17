Salud! New varieties from 'the birthplace of wine' move into Madison

It’s like those old drugstore perfume ads: If you like Chianti, you’ll love saperavi.
Noel Brockett used that line with decent success while working at a waiter at an old school Italian restaurant in Annapolis, Maryland. He wanted to introduce wines from the Republic of Georgia, wines he’d fallen in love with that most of his suburban clientele had never heard of.
“As a server you’re trying to be efficient,” Brockett said. “But I would end up spending minutes telling suburban moms or people celebrating a birthday about Georgian wine with a passion.
“If you like wine, if you like a good Chianti, why wouldn’t you be interested in where wine began, and trying new varieties?”
Brockett is now director of operations and sales at the Georgian Wine House. Over the last decade, he’s seen Georgian wine excite industry professionals, then trickle into the national consciousness. Working with Vino Veritas as a distributor, Georgian Wine House sent 10 Georgian wines into the Madison market for the first time in April.
Interest in Georgian wine has been helped both by the natural wine trend, which prizes natural yeasts and low intervention, and the appeal of anything (seemingly) new.
“We’ve seen a lot of growth in Georgian wine in the last two years,” Brockett said. “We’re going to be present in 20 markets by the end of this year, which puts us at a ‘national import’ level. There aren’t really many (Georgian) importers like that.”
The birthplace of wine
First, a few fast facts. According to Georgian Wine House, this country roughly the size of West Virginia in the Caucasus mountains on the east coast of the Black Sea has been producing wine continuously for 8,000 years. It’s often called “the birthplace of wine.”
Some 70% of Georgia’s wine output is made from white grapes, including rkatsiteli, tsolikouri and tsitska. Of the 30% of wines that are made from red grapes, about 90% of that is saperavi. That’s partly because of the legacy of the Soviet Union, and partly because of “the quality of the variety,” Brockett said.
“When you show people saperavi, it’s a gateway to talk about terroir, climate, all these things people know about wine regions but don’t necessarily know about Georgia,” Brockett said.
In a story about the “Georgian wine boom,” the industry-focused magazine SevenFiftyDaily noted that amber wines made in kvevri have become the country’s calling card. Kvevri (or qvevri) are large, egg-shaped vessels made of clay, buried up to their necks in the earth. Into them winemakers put white grapes and their skins, giving the resulting wines color, tannin and structure.
Amber wines are also sometimes called orange wines. “A lot of people assume it’s made with oranges,” said Colton Schara, general manager and beverage director at Cadre, a French-inspired restaurant on Madison’s west side. “But it’s basically a rosé made with a light-skinned grape.”
Schara just put a Georgian amber wine, the 2019 Tevza Goruli Mtsvane, on its bottle list, priced accessibly at $42 to encourage diners to try it. It pairs equally well with seafood and land-based entrees like beef and lamb, Schara said.
“It smells sweet and floral, but then you drink it and it’s very dry, very tannic,” he said. “I love it. It messes with people’s expectations.”
Madison has a fair number of adventurous wine drinkers, Schara said. But he also finds comparisons helpful.
“The unusual wines, I’m selling them for $40-$50 in the restaurant and I don’t take a super high markup,” he said. “It makes people more knowledgeable about wine, and they get a great value so they’re not overspending.”
Something to surprise
In an effort to publicize the launch of their wines in the Madison area, Georgian Wine House coordinated tastings at local shops. Prices for these wines per bottle range from $13-$25.
Among the wine shops carrying them are Steve’s (both on University Avenue and Junction Road), Table Wine, Cork ‘n’ Bottle, Square Wine Company and Star Liquor. In addition to Cadre, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies on Livingston was recently pouring four of the five, including the rkatsiteli amber.
I gathered four members of my longstanding wine group to taste through the same five bottles that the stores got.
2019 Guardians Rkatsiteli ($13) — This is a simple, easy drinking white with flavors of tart apple and lemon. I’d call this a picnic wine, good with soft cheeses. Schara, at Cadre, compared it to a pinot grigo. Rkatsiteli is a good place to start because, according to Wine Folly, the grape is “ubiquitous,” comprising “half of Georgia’s vineyard plantings.”
2019 Teliani Valley Tsolikouri ($14) — We found this slightly darker in color with understated notes of lime and lemon pith. It had a bit more body than the rkatsiteli and reminded us of sauvignon blanc.
2019 Baia’s Wine Tsitska-Tsolikouri ($25) — A group favorite, this blend of 30% tsitska and 70% tsoulikouri was the opposite of fruit-forward. We found notes of hazelnut, a little creaminess, with tannin (bitterness) around the edges. Later, I drank a glass of this with a chicken/jalapeño pizza and was delighted with the pairing; it really holds its own.
2019 Orgo Rkatsiteli ($20) — “Smells like dessert wine,” my friend said when we popped the cork on this amber wine. Another referred to it as “gewürztraminer that went wrong,” with some “floral wildness” to it. This wine reminded me mostly of a hard, unsweetened iced tea, with pronounced tannin and notes of white pepper. Pop this when you want to surprise the wine nerd in your life, or just something different with dinner.
2019 Dila-o Saperavi ($25) — It’s not hard to see why saperavi was often how Brockett introduced people to Georgian wine. Earthy, full bodied and fruit forward, this approachable red tasted like it was designed to pair with beef, pork or red sauce pastas. I’ll say it: If you like a nice Chianti, you’ll definitely like this.
