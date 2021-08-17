Salud! New varieties from 'the birthplace of wine' move into Madison

“We’ve seen a lot of growth in Georgian wine in the last two years,” Brockett said. “We’re going to be present in 20 markets by the end of this year, which puts us at a ‘national import’ level. There aren’t really many (Georgian) importers like that.”

The birthplace of wine

First, a few fast facts. According to Georgian Wine House, this country roughly the size of West Virginia in the Caucasus mountains on the east coast of the Black Sea has been producing wine continuously for 8,000 years. It’s often called “the birthplace of wine.”

Some 70% of Georgia’s wine output is made from white grapes, including rkatsiteli, tsolikouri and tsitska. Of the 30% of wines that are made from red grapes, about 90% of that is saperavi. That’s partly because of the legacy of the Soviet Union, and partly because of “the quality of the variety,” Brockett said.

“When you show people saperavi, it’s a gateway to talk about terroir, climate, all these things people know about wine regions but don’t necessarily know about Georgia,” Brockett said.