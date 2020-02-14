Salud! From Champagne to bold reds, love the wines you're with

Chris and Rochelle flew to Sonoma Valley and brought back a wine with Wisconsin roots. A 2016 blend from Hamel Family called “Isthmus” ($85 at the winery) was built on cabernet sauvignon (89%) with cabernet franc and merlot for balance.

At 16% alcohol by volume, it was definitely a steak wine, with dark cherry and spice notes. It benefited from a two-hour decant.

“We like that we can go to Sonoma and there’s this guy from Madison there,” Rochelle said, referring to George Hamel, Jr. (namesake of the new music center on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus). “They love that you’re from Madison when you go there.”

Another Sonoma County wine, the 2017 Seghesio Zinfandel ($18.99 at Costco), drew my friend Heidi because she loves “the boldness and the vibrancy of the flavors.”

“Zinfandel goes with so many things, and the Seghesio has just always risen to the top,” she said. “I was extremely excited when I saw it for the first time in Madison.”

We ended with a rich, highly spiced 2003 Amarone from Italy, sourced from Cinderella Wines for less than $40.

“This is a wine with presence,” said Meshel's husband David as the noise levels in the room rose. He was right, but then, these were all wines with staying power.

