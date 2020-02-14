Salud! From Champagne to bold reds, love the wines you're with

My friends and I have gathered for monthly wine tastings in Madison for more than a decade. We choose themes around a specific region or varietal, like whites from the Rhone Valley or pinot noir from the U.S. West Coast. We might pick a style, like sparkling wine or rosés from around the world.
A few times a year, we do tastings with a little less structure. I’ve always liked wines and literature — pick a favorite poem or passage from a novel and bring a bottle to go with it. I love wines with a good story, like the trip you took to Spain or that time your roommate introduced you to cabernet.
It soon became clear which of these “fun” themes would result in legitimately good wines. “Wines with funny labels” gave me a headache. A tasting of grocery store wines resulted in notes like “new car smell” and “tastes like red wine.”
It was a pleasure, then, when friends suggested “wines you’re in love with” as the theme for February’s tasting. It was bound to be good.
We started with French Champagne.
“Bubbles are my thing,” said my friend Meshel, who believes everything should be special. “They’re a little party in your mouth.” Her bottle was a nonvintage Champagne, a Jean Laurent blanc de noirs ($34.99 at Waterford Wine Company in Milwaukee) made from pinot noir.
This wine was disgorged, or finished, in 2012, so it was a touch over the hill, golden in color with a cider-y taste. But Champagne is still a great way to start anything.
Folks who love wines from Oregon’s Willamette Valley affectionately refer to Soter Vineyards’ Brut Rosé as “Soter pop.” My friend Kate brought a 2010 bottle, picked up for $69 at Square Wine Company.
It was super effervescent, with caramel on the nose and grapefruit pith on the palate. This beautiful, salmon-colored wine comes from the Mineral Springs vineyard in Yamhill-Carlton. Kate brought it because, after years in the group, she knows what makes people happy.
The Soter pop was honestly more my brand (pink bubbles!) but I stopped by Table Wine for a bottle of 2018 Domaine de la Pépière Muscadet called “La Pepie” ($16.87). Made from melon de Bourgogne grapes, it reminded me of fresh West Coast oysters, which in turn made me think of celebration. This wine had root beer/ sassafras on the nose and the slighest pucker, like it was spritzed with lemon.
My friend David has been tasting wines in Virginia for years. Chateau Morrisette is located in the Rocky Knob AVA (American Viticultural Area), but the wine David and his wife Lauren brought for us to try was a field blend sourced from all over the state. The nonvintage Our Dog Blue (about $10 at the winery) was a lightly sweet combination of riesling, traminette and vidal blanc.
“This wine reminds me of wonderful times spent with at my sister’s,” David said. “Mom and Dad would order two cases of this and that would generally last 12 months. I would have this with a roast chicken, which makes me think of my dad — he’d sit out there by the grill with his tongs, click, click, click.”
Maureen and Scott moved to Madison from Oregon, where they’d fallen in love with wine country. The 2017 St. Innocent Pinot Noir Villages Cuvėe ($22 at Steve’s on University) reflected how “we love the whole place,” they said, the whole Willamette Valley.
We got notes of pepper and plums, bright acid and red fruit. It was a pretty, fruit-forward pinot, easy to love.
Kate took us up the coast to the southeast corner of Washington for her next bottle, the 2010 Waters Tremolo (Square Wine Company, $37) from Walla Walla Valley. A blend of 92% syrah with the remainder grenache, this wine had notes of white pepper and blackberry, cherry pie and cloves.
Square Wine, Andrea Hillsey’s scrappy, smart wine shop on the Capitol Square, opened in 2014 and this bottle was among the first Kate purchased there. The store, she said, “changed my life” (and brought her indirectly into our wine group).
Chris and Rochelle flew to Sonoma Valley and brought back a wine with Wisconsin roots. A 2016 blend from Hamel Family called “Isthmus” ($85 at the winery) was built on cabernet sauvignon (89%) with cabernet franc and merlot for balance.
At 16% alcohol by volume, it was definitely a steak wine, with dark cherry and spice notes. It benefited from a two-hour decant.
“We like that we can go to Sonoma and there’s this guy from Madison there,” Rochelle said, referring to George Hamel, Jr. (namesake of the new music center on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus). “They love that you’re from Madison when you go there.”
Another Sonoma County wine, the 2017 Seghesio Zinfandel ($18.99 at Costco), drew my friend Heidi because she loves “the boldness and the vibrancy of the flavors.”
“Zinfandel goes with so many things, and the Seghesio has just always risen to the top,” she said. “I was extremely excited when I saw it for the first time in Madison.”
We ended with a rich, highly spiced 2003 Amarone from Italy, sourced from Cinderella Wines for less than $40.
“This is a wine with presence,” said Meshel's husband David as the noise levels in the room rose. He was right, but then, these were all wines with staying power.
