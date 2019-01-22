Not much usually comes from late night plans hatched over beers, but Nathan Kinderman and C.J. Hall have managed to make one such flight of fancy stick. The proof is the recently opened Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen, just off Main Street in Sun Prairie.
Kinderman and Hall’s friendship goes back to middle school in Oregon, south of Madison. The seeds were planted for Full Mile “pretty casually” at a class reunion in 2007 after the duo had gone through a few rounds.
Their professional paths diverged until 2014, when they started to get serious about those loose plans to someday open their own place together. Kinderman made a name for himself as a bar manager at Sardine, partnering with John Gadau and Phillip Hurley to open Gates & Brovi on Madison’s near west in 2012.
Hall paid his bills by working in marketing, branding, graphic and web design. In his free time, he collected awards from the Madison Brewers and Tasters Guild for his sour ales, pub ales, Belgian-style beers and a Rye IPA called Rowan’s Righteous Red.
The owners’ complementary experience in making beer and running bars has been infused into every aspect of the establishment. Full Mile’s food menu has been consciously designed to bring out the best in the beers, as well as the other way around.
For food, Full Mile serves pub standards like wings, burgers, tacos and cheese curds. The central attraction are pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven, one of the first things they wanted to incorporate into the space.
Stacks of wood are a visual presence right when you walk in the door. The plan is for the oven to be incorporated in new ways beyond the pizzas, with Kinderman and head chef Zac Vieth tweaking the menu over the coming months.
The pizza oven isn’t the only thing that has benefited from the addition of wood. The bar and table tops are made with ash and cherry, 75 percent of which Kinderman and his brother cut themselves to be milled up north.
Even the bathrooms got some love, lined with southern red cedar that adds charm to an often uninteresting, if steadily-attended, taproom feature.
Hall adapted the drafts on the menu from his homebrewing days with the help of head brewer Skyler Kottwitz. Current offerings include Bouyant Regards, a classic Belgian-style saison, and Awesome Sound, an American double IPA that weighs in at a hefty 8.4 percent alcohol by volume (ABV).
A few standouts from the flight that I sampled:
Lazy Bones, one of the two collaboration beers on Full Mile’s menu, is an earthy coffee cream ale that deliciously kicked up the brisk Cromulent! cream ale with Kenya Lenana beans from Madison-based Rusty Dog Coffee.
Jackson’s High Five, a thick and chewy hazy IPA, started off with some bright citrus flavors before turning pleasantly peel-bitter as it warmed up. A portion of the proceeds from this beer will go towards the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Jackson Biehofer, a Sun Prairie student and friend of the Full Mile founders who was recently diagnosed with the disease.
Night Society is a smooth and roasty dark lager that brought to mind campfire smokiness. They’re playfully calling this one a “Schwarzbock,” a style that doesn’t technically exist. I hope it gets some traction.
On the day I visited Full Mile, the bar had just tapped its latest addition, a Vienna lager called Dream City. On deck are an Imperial Stout (“if we can work one in and get it into some bourbon barrels,” Hall said) as well as an IPA and an APA. The latter will be brewed with South African hops.
So far only one keg has gone out — to Stalzy’s Deli, where the kitchen buys buns for sandwiches. The owners have plans to get more of their product out to bars closer to the isthmus once they get their feet under them.
For now Full Mile sells 32 ounce cans called crowlers, filled from the tap with any beer you’re inclined to take home. Once spring comes, Full Mile has an outdoor patio, and there’s an area inside where the tables fold up to make room for bands and other performances.
Dining and entertainment options in Sun Prairie have grown of late, including Right Bauer Brewing, which opened late last October, and a new Nitty Gritty following suit not long after. The future looks bright for Full Mile.
“We’ve been getting a lot of feedback from folks saying thank you for bringing this to town,” Hall said. “And that means a lot.”