Salud! A bright new liqueur came from a local bartender's Wandering Mind

Justin BonDurant is the kind of guy who likes to try things and see how they work — or don’t. He’s never been inclined to sit down with an instruction manual or a textbook.
“I’m the type of person who would rather fail and figure out why it failed on my own,” said BonDurant.
That restlessness is one reason why BonDurant’s first liqueur took more than four years to develop. “It was failure after failure,” he said.
It’s also why he named his new company Wandering Mind Spirits. The company’s first spirit, a hibiscus-forward, 44-proof spirit flavored with lime, ginger and cinnamon, is now behind the bar at Graze, Mint Mark, the Tipsy Cow, Genna’s and Maduro, among others. It’s on shelves at liquor stores around the city for about $32 for 750 mL.
“Wandering Mind is a tribute to the way my brain works,” BonDurant said. “A lot of times when I’m doing something creative, I’ll get excited … but then something else comes up and I move on before I finish it. It’s a reminder to me to focus.”
BonDurant, 32, grew up in Middleton and has spent “half (his) life” in the hospitality industry, starting at Opus Lounge on King Street more than a decade ago. His regular job is as a bar manager at RED, the sushi restaurant on West Washington Avenue, but he still picks up shifts at Maduro, a cigar and cocktail bar on East Main.
That move from bartender to spirits maker was “a natural progression,” BonDurant said.
“When I was at Opus and first starting to make cocktails I would look at the bottles and try to put the bottles together,” he said. “When I started doing craft cocktails at other places, I realized you can only put so many combinations of existing things together.”
He started making syrups and shrubs, vinegar-fruit-sugar mixtures that extend the life of fresh fruit and make for potent nonalcoholic mixers. When he tired of that, he taught himself to make bitters.
“To be truly unique you have to make your own base products,” BonDurant said. “In the age of Instagram, it’s all been done. It’s hard to do something that hasn’t been thought of already.”
His first “spiritual” inspiration was a blend of pink peppercorn, galangal (a citrusy, ginger-like rhizome used in southeast Asian cuisines) and lemon. After trying some hibiscus tea in Mexico, he decided to focus first on a more accessible (sweeter) liqueur made from that tropical, magenta-hued flower.
After shopping around at breweries and contract kitchens, BonDurant brought the Wandering Mind brand to Yahara Bay Distillery in south Madison last year. In addition to making its own line of spirits, Yahara Bay is a contract distiller, offering a leg up to new products. Wandering Mind’s first batch of 220 bottles launched in October 2019.
“I really thought it would work best in fruit-forward, lighter cocktails,” BonDurant said, like a variation on a Cosmopolitan (lime, cranberry, orange liqueur, vodka citron) or a margarita.
It was a surprise when he found how well it worked in spirit-forward whiskey cocktails. At Tipsy Cow, bartenders mix it with Bulleit bourbon, orgeat (almond) and lemon. The JGBT (Justin’s Gone Big Time) is served on the rocks for $9.
At Graze, the Pooka ($11) starts with the hibiscus liqueur and Christian Brothers brandy. They add fresh lemon and orange juice, then top it with a sour beer called gose, currently a cranberry variety from Milwaukee’s Third Space Brewing Company.
At Maduro, they pour a Sunset Boulevardier. It’s a take on a classic whiskey cocktail made with High West double rye, Wandering Mind’s hibiscus liqueur, and a sweet vermouth called Cinzano.
BonDurant has 11 recipes listed on his website, from a simple hibiscus and tonic to a hibiscus sour made with egg white. He’s working on new spirits, too, hoping to release an Italian-inspired liqueur in spring made with bay leaf, tarragon and black pepper and an espresso liqueur with orange peel and cocoa in the fall.
He has plans to do barrel aged versions of all of these, perhaps putting the hibiscus in a whiskey barrel and the espresso liqueur in a bourbon barrel.
BonDurant has poured tastings at some of the stores that carry his new spirit, including Hy-Vee on East Washington Avenue, Trixie’s Liquor Store and Steve’s on McKee, which was “really successful,” he said.
“People are surprised,” he said. “I get a lot of, ‘Oh! That’s actually really good!’”
He’s currently planning a tasting on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Madison. He and AC Hotel bartender Craig Spaulding are still working out the details, but a classic old fashioned made with J. Henry Bourbon could be the featured cocktail.
“I want to do things that hopefully haven’t been done before,” BonDurant said. “If I am going to put something out there I want it to have my stamp on it. The most exciting thing with it being in the wild is seeing what my colleagues do with it, the cocktails they make.”
