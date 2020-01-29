Salud! A bright new liqueur came from a local bartender's Wandering Mind

Justin BonDurant is the kind of guy who likes to try things and see how they work — or don’t. He’s never been inclined to sit down with an instruction manual or a textbook.

“I’m the type of person who would rather fail and figure out why it failed on my own,” said BonDurant.

That restlessness is one reason why BonDurant’s first liqueur took more than four years to develop. “It was failure after failure,” he said.

It’s also why he named his new company Wandering Mind Spirits. The company’s first spirit, a hibiscus-forward, 44-proof spirit flavored with lime, ginger and cinnamon, is now behind the bar at Graze, Mint Mark, the Tipsy Cow, Genna’s and Maduro, among others. It’s on shelves at liquor stores around the city for about $32 for 750 mL.

“Wandering Mind is a tribute to the way my brain works,” BonDurant said. “A lot of times when I’m doing something creative, I’ll get excited … but then something else comes up and I move on before I finish it. It’s a reminder to me to focus.”