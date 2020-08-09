Roll Play pauses the game, levels up the menu

It’s not an easy time to be a restaurant right now. A major part of the experience, especially for a place like Roll Play, depends on close human interaction.
Roll Play, 449 State St., serves an array of Asian street food and lets patrons rent board games from Roll Play’s massive library for $5 down. (Well, you could in the before times.) From beloved family favorites to complex friendship-enders, the entire lower level of Roll Play is devoted to gaming.
At first, manager Soraya Lee wanted to play on, but many of those games include dozens of tiny pieces that would each need sanitizing. For now, Roll Play is a board game cafe with no board games.
Lee said that thankfully, their food sales have been able to keep them afloat. After all, street food is already designed for takeout.
“There’s two kinds of customers,” Lee said. “We have customers that mainly come in and play board games, and we have quite a large base of customers that come in purely for the food.”
Since opening in July of 2019, Roll Play (whose owner, Yushen Chen, also runs a Kung-Fu Tea franchise nearby) has boasted a menu that reads like an international tour, including dishes from China, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore. Specials change daily.
“We change our menu pretty often, and we serve food that you can’t typically get on State Street,” Lee said.
Lee said changing the menu helps keep things interesting. Sort of like a good game offering up a few twists and turns to engage players.
If you’re craving solace, consider the oyako don ($10.50), a dish of chicken, rice, and scrambled eggs that the menu described as “comforting.” I figured I could use a little comfort right now. The Japanese staple’s chewy egg and tender chicken mixed well with a sort-of-sticky rice, and was easy enough for even the most uncoordinated among us (read: me) to eat with chopsticks.
Taiwainese-braised pork rice ($9.50) was also tasty, but quite a bit heavier thanks to the super rich sauce it’s served with. Heavy or not, that shouldn’t dissuade you from ordering; it’s pork belly and it’s still good. It’s more of a lesson in portion control than anything else
And if you’re looking for just a quick bite, I can’t recommend the taiyaki ($4.50) enough. These are fish-shaped Japanese pastries that Roll Play offers in both savory and sweet flavors. I tried one of each — matcha custard for sweet, ham and cheese for savory — and I’d give savory the edge. My only regret is not getting more of them.
Lee is happy with how relatively smoothly things have gone since the pandemic first began. She said Roll Play remains popular among international University of Wisconsin-Madison students, who come for a taste of something they may not be able to find away from home.
Were things anywhere close to normal, I don’t doubt that Roll Play would be a bustling place, filled with folks looking for a good meal and a game of Dixit, Munchkin, or any of the 250 or so games available on their shelves.
Unfortunately, the restaurant’s small space makes social distancing difficult, so for the time being the game is paused. Lee’s looking forward to a day when Roll Play can fully reopen and play on.
“They’ve been cooped up for too long,” she said with a laugh. “They just want to play.”
