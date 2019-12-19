Robinia using heated domes in its courtyard as winter attraction

Robinia Courtyard, home to Jardin, MadisonTap and Black Locust Cafe, has installed five heated, outdoor domes to give customers a unique winter dining experience, and to help raise money for local charities.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway visited the domes Wednesday afternoon and made comments about local businesses supporting nonprofits.

The domes opened Sunday for a pop-up event, said Brennan Balestrieri, who's doing outreach for Robinia, 829 E. Washington Ave.

The secluded domes hold eight people cost $200 for 90 minutes. The price includes keepsake mugs and a round of drinks.

The domes are modeled after winter igloos at The Next Whisky Bar at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., Coppa Club in London, and 230 Fifth in New York City. Café Benelux in Milwaukee calls theirs "Lux domes."

The domes will be open throughout the winter, with a focus on the holidays. They can be booked online at robiniacourtyard.com.

Robinia's owners, Armando Magaña and Jon Reske, like the dome idea as a new way to help customers enjoy winter in Robinia's 3,000-square foot courtyard, Balestrieri said.