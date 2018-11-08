Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse & Ice Cream Parlor

Location: 135 S. Main St., Oregon

Phone: 608-291-0915

Website: ziggysbbqsmokehouse.com

Hours: Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $5.95 to $7.95, sandwiches $5.75 and $11.99, salads $4.95 to $8.95, entrees $9.95 to $18.95, kids menu $4.50.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Beer, wine and wine-based mixed drinks

Gluten-free: GF bun available for burgers and sandwiches for an extra $1

Vegetarian offerings: Bean burger, and a couple of appetizers

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: This 2-year-old Oregon restaurant is a good stop for ribs, baked beans and fries if you're in the neighborhood.