Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Yume Sushi

Location: 449 State St.

Phone: 608-255-5020

Website: yumemadison.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 9:30 p.m.

Dinner prices: Appetizers $4 to $9.95, hibachi $12.95 to $28.95, sushi and sashimi $2 to $55, sushi rolls $4 to $14.95, entrees $11.95 to $22.95.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes. On second floor, but there's an elevator.

Drinks: Beer, wine and sake

Gluten-free: Sushi is GF. Ask for GF soy sauce

Vegetarian offerings: Some

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Parking: Street, nearby ramp

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Yume offers fantastic food, atmosphere and service.