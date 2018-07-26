In 2014, Mike Gebert, a James Beard Award-winning food video producer and writer, ranked the 15 best bowls of ramen in Chicago for the website Thrillist.
Strings Ramen, which opened a Madison location on Frances Street in late January, was first. The Madison location is Strings’ first outside of Chicago.
Gebert praised the original Chicago Chinatown Strings, 8-months-old at the time, for its homemade noodles and its tonkotsu broth, made from pork bones boiled for 48 hours.
He calls it as “thick and tasty as a pork milkshake,” and says “you feel like you could stand your chopsticks up in it.”
The tonkotsu ramen — one of four ramen broths offered at Strings — is also the best bowl of ramen in Madison. The cloudy broth offers creamy comfort with a deep, rich pork flavor, but don’t count on balancing your chopsticks in it.
Katie Dong, 38, executive chef of the Madison Strings and the two in Chicago, spent about six months in Madison getting the shop running smoothly.
Dong calls the tonkotsu broth heavy, but “in a good way.” She said it provides nourishment for people who’ve been working all day.
The rectangular-shaped noodles are all made in Chicago on a Japanese noodle-making machine and brought to Madison twice a week, she said.
Strings is owned by Kenny Yang and his partners. Yang had friends and customers in Madison who were lobbying for a Madison outlet, Dong said. The Madison shop draws mostly UW-Madison students and is less busy in the summer when most students are gone, Dong said.
Also, a lot of people aren’t in the mood for hot soup in the summer months, she said, noting that business will pick up in late August when students return.
“People might think it’s too hot for ramen, but we do have some other dishes like a cold ramen dish and a stir-fried ramen dish,” Dong said.
The tonkotsu can be ordered with “kuro buta,” that is, either pork belly or pork loin from a Berkshire pig, originating from Berkshire, England. Dong refers to the rare breed as “black wild boar,” and Strings often gets its meat from Canada or Ohio.
The pork is on the fatty side, with the pork loin being the leaner of the two, according to our server.
The other option for the tonkotsu is to order it with spicy clam and pork ($13.95), as I did. The clams were chewy, but good, a nice complement to the ground pork. Always a ramen highlight, the bowl’s half of a soft-boiled egg was made better by a sprinkle of Strings’ seven-spice blend called shichimi.
The spice blend, available in shakers at each table, added dimension to most everything I’ve had at Strings, but wasn’t necessary with the perfectly seasoned tonkotsu, which also had pockets of scallions, bamboo shoots, wood-ear mushrooms and a sheet of seaweed poking out of the bowl.
The spice was definitely put into play with the miso ramen, and this time I got it with kuro buta ($13.95), choosing the less fatty pork loin, which was three slices of light-colored meat with a fat ring around the center. The pork loin was my least favorite part about a dish that had a less interesting, less bold broth. It also had scallions, bamboo shoots and the seaweed sheet, but also lots of corn kernels and bean sprouts. The miso ramen would have been more remarkable if it weren’t in competition with the tonkotsu.
As Dong said, those who aren’t in the mood for ramen have all kinds of other worthy options, including yaki soba ($13.95), a wonderful stir-fried noodle dish with a double fried egg on top studded with pepperoni. There are three choices for protein, and the small pieces of dark-meat turkey were not well seasoned, so again the spice shaker came in handy.
Once the egg and pepperoni were mixed in with the other ingredients, including the delicious noodles, wood-ear mushrooms and a hint of cabbage, this became a fantastic dish.
As a bonus, it came with a delicious bowl of dashi broth with three beautiful fish cakes floating in it. The cakes had pink swirls in the center that at first looked like beauty heart radish.
Less successful was an order of chszuke, warm rice served in dashi broth with wakame, or seaweed, and roasted brown rice flakes. I ordered it with tofu ($5.95) that was fried and unusually spongy.
The Sriracha broccoli with bacon bits ($6.95) was a likable starter, its broccoli cut to a perfect size, zigzagged with spicy mayo, and topped with almost an overkill of chopped bacon. It all played well together.
The green tea ice cream mochi ($3.95) for dessert is a refreshing way to end a meal, and the two morsels didn’t feel overly decadent. Dong said they are imported from Japan.
The main dining room has five large booths without backs, so it’s up to you to maintain good posture throughout the meal. Food comes out fast and the mellow, moody electronic music sets a groovy tone.
One item I stayed away from was the “hell ramen,” employing a mix of some of the world’s hottest peppers, including ghost peppers, Carolina reapers and scorpion peppers.
For the past three years, Strings has offered a “Monster Hell Challenge,” where customers who “suffer through LEVEL 5,” eating all of the broth in 20 minutes, get their bowl free plus a $50 gift certificate and a free Monster Hell T-shirt.
“We have challenges every day. But not so many winners so far,” said Dong, who would never consider taking up the challenge herself.
Competitors have to sign a waiver and only about 12 customers have been successful, including two in Madison.
“It’s always fun for people to do the challenge and they love it, but they all feel terrible for the next two days,” she said.