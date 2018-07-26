Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Strings Ramen

Location: 311 N. Frances St.

Phone: 608-665-3837

Website: www.ramenchicago.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $1.95 to $6.95, ramen $9.95 to $23.95, noodles $13.95, sashimi over rice $8.95 to $12.95.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: The restaurant is in the process of applying for an alcohol license.

Gluten-free: No GF ramen noodles, but ask for other options

Vegetarian offerings: Can accommodate

Kids menu: No

Reservations: No

Parking: Street parking and nearby ramp

Delivery: Many independent options

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Strings Ramen, a Chicago import, makes a mean bowl of tonkotsu ramen. It really doesn't get any better.