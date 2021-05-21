Yeah, I Ate That: Slurp the state fair with Starbucks' Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino

The whole thing is topped with a sprinkle of “crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake pieces,” and here’s where the whole thing goes wrong.

It’s been a minute since I’ve had funnel cake at a carnival, but what I remember is soft, warm dough. I was expected the topping would be little soft pieces of funnel cake, similar to those little cheesecake pieces you get in a Culver’s custard flavor.

Instead, the topping is crunchy little bits of fried dough, perhaps inspired by what gets cleaned out of the funnel cake machine at the end of the day. (It does get cleaned, right?) Does anybody really enjoy a crunchy beverage?

This goes for the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino as well, Starbucks. When I buy a drink, I want to be able to just drink it, silently, and give my teeth a little break. No crunching, no chewing. Nothing stuck between my teeth. Just liquid.

Anyway, I liked the mix of strawberry and coffee, but if I ever ordered another Starbucks Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, I’d ask them to skip the crunchy topping. Otherwise, it’s a fairly decent distillation of the state fair experience.

Although, this being Wisconsin, they really should release a Cream Puff Frappuccino, inspired by the Wisconsin State Fair treat that absolutely everybody loves unreservedly with no exceptions. (Food editor's note: He's baiting me, but let the record reflect my strong disagreement.)

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.