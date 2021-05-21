Yeah, I Ate That: Slurp the state fair with Starbucks' Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino

When I heard that Starbucks’ new Frappuccino flavor would offer the flavors of the state fair in a cup, I braced myself for a drink that would combine the piquant flavors of sawdust, sunscreen and sweat. Maybe it would somehow come on a stick?
But the new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, Starbucks’ first new Frappuccino flavor in three years, focuses on one particular treat at the state fair: fried dough. The drink is Starbucks’ new limited-edition summertime flavor, bouncing the S’mores Frappuccino off the menu for now.
The base drink is made by blending coffee, milk and something called “funnel cake syrup.” I was not aware that funnel cake had a flavor beyond grease and powdered sugar. (I mean, I know it tastes like something, but I have a hard time articulating what that something is.)
In any event, the “funnel cake syrup” didn’t taste like anything at all except sweet. Maybe the taste of funnel cake is more of a state of mind than an actual flavor.
Next come layers of whipped cream (of course) and strawberry puree. The strawberry is the best part of the drink. I was bracing myself for that fake pink strawberry flavor common to off-brand Neapolitan ice cream that doesn’t taste like strawberry at all. But because the puree is made from real strawberries, it has that authentic sour-sweet strawberry flavor that plays off the bitterness of coffee (although the bitterness is smothered by sugar and whipped cream).
The whole thing is topped with a sprinkle of “crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake pieces,” and here’s where the whole thing goes wrong.
It’s been a minute since I’ve had funnel cake at a carnival, but what I remember is soft, warm dough. I was expected the topping would be little soft pieces of funnel cake, similar to those little cheesecake pieces you get in a Culver’s custard flavor.
Instead, the topping is crunchy little bits of fried dough, perhaps inspired by what gets cleaned out of the funnel cake machine at the end of the day. (It does get cleaned, right?) Does anybody really enjoy a crunchy beverage?
This goes for the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino as well, Starbucks. When I buy a drink, I want to be able to just drink it, silently, and give my teeth a little break. No crunching, no chewing. Nothing stuck between my teeth. Just liquid.
Anyway, I liked the mix of strawberry and coffee, but if I ever ordered another Starbucks Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, I’d ask them to skip the crunchy topping. Otherwise, it’s a fairly decent distillation of the state fair experience.
Although, this being Wisconsin, they really should release a Cream Puff Frappuccino, inspired by the Wisconsin State Fair treat that absolutely everybody loves unreservedly with no exceptions. (Food editor's note: He's baiting me, but let the record reflect my strong disagreement.)
